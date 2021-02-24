Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV] moved down -8.57: Why It’s Important

Clover Health Investments Corp. [NASDAQ: CLOV] price plunged by -8.57 percent to reach at -$0.95. The company report on February 24, 2021 that FILING DEADLINE–Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of CLOV, EH, FUBO and IRTC.

The securities litigation law firm of Kuznicki Law PLLC issues this alert to shareholders of the following publicly traded companies.

A sum of 17720618 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 15.01M shares. Clover Health Investments Corp. shares reached a high of $10.88 and dropped to a low of $9.68 until finishing in the latest session at $10.13.

Guru’s Opinion on Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV]:

Citigroup have made an estimate for Clover Health Investments Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on February 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Clover Health Investments Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clover Health Investments Corp. is set at 1.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLOV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

CLOV Stock Performance Analysis:

Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.84. With this latest performance, CLOV shares dropped by -25.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.52% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLOV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.55 for Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.40, while it was recorded at 10.87 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Clover Health Investments Corp. Fundamentals:

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV] managed to generate an average of -$4,408 per employee.Clover Health Investments Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

CLOV Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLOV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Clover Health Investments Corp. go to 78.10%.

Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $184 million, or 23.70% of CLOV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLOV stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with ownership of 2,147,623, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; GROUP ONE TRADING, L.P., holding 1,915,441 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.4 million in CLOV stocks shares; and ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P., currently with $18.09 million in CLOV stock with ownership of nearly 156.643% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Clover Health Investments Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 79 institutional holders increased their position in Clover Health Investments Corp. [NASDAQ:CLOV] by around 14,215,172 shares. Additionally, 78 investors decreased positions by around 46,811,061 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 42,887,729 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,138,504 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLOV stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,042,214 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 33,941,932 shares during the same period.