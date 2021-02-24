Cemtrex Inc. [CETX] is 54.81% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Cemtrex Inc. [NASDAQ: CETX] loss -18.36% on the last trading session, reaching $2.09 price per share at the time. The company report on January 5, 2021 that Cemtrex Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results.

2020 Revenue Increases 11% to $43.5 Million & 2020 Gross Profit Margin Increases 400 Basis Points to 44%.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

— Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX, CETXP, CETXW), a technology company driving innovation in Internet of Things (IoT), security, machine vision & artificial intelligence, and augmented & virtual reality, has reported its financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and year ended September 30, 2020.

Cemtrex Inc. represents 16.96 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $37.22 million with the latest information. CETX stock price has been found in the range of $1.93 to $2.295.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.82M shares, CETX reached a trading volume of 1811337 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cemtrex Inc. [CETX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CETX shares is $3.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CETX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Taglich Brothers have made an estimate for Cemtrex Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2017.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cemtrex Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for CETX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.15.

Trading performance analysis for CETX stock

Cemtrex Inc. [CETX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.01. With this latest performance, CETX shares gained by 12.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 58.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CETX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.93 for Cemtrex Inc. [CETX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.74, while it was recorded at 2.51 for the last single week of trading, and 1.43 for the last 200 days.

Cemtrex Inc. [CETX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cemtrex Inc. [CETX] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.27 and a Gross Margin at +44.50. Cemtrex Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.96.

Return on Total Capital for CETX is now -9.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -25.52. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cemtrex Inc. [CETX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 71.95. Additionally, CETX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 46.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cemtrex Inc. [CETX] managed to generate an average of -$31,023 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.80.Cemtrex Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cemtrex Inc. [CETX]

There are presently around $1 million, or 9.30% of CETX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CETX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 116,785, which is approximately 429.421% of the company’s market cap and around 12.17% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 109,700 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.23 million in CETX stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $72000.0 in CETX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cemtrex Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Cemtrex Inc. [NASDAQ:CETX] by around 259,813 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 86,725 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 42,479 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 304,059 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CETX stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 160,802 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 86,725 shares during the same period.