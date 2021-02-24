BOQI International Medical Inc. [BIMI] moved down -16.59: Why It’s Important

BOQI International Medical Inc. [NASDAQ: BIMI] slipped around -0.37 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $1.86 at the close of the session, down -16.59%. The company report on February 10, 2021 that BOQI International Medical Announces Closing of the Acquisition of Chaohu Zhongshan Minimally Invasive Hospital.

BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) (“BIMI” or the “Company”) announced that it had completed the acquisition of Chaohu Zhongshan Minimally Invasive Hospital (“Zhongshan Hospital”).

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Pursuant to the acquisition agreement, the aggregate purchase price for the Zhongshan Hospital Shares was approximately $18,348,623 (RMB 120,000,000). The closing consideration of approximately US$6,116,207 (RMB 40,000,000) in cash was paid at closing and 2,000,000 shares of common stock of BIMI valued at approximately US$6,116,207 (RMB 40,000,000) will be delivered within 90 days of the closing. The balance of the purchase price in the amount of approximately US$6,116,207 (RMB 40,000,000) is subject to post-closing adjustments based on the performance of Zhongshan Hospital in 2021 and 2022.

BOQI International Medical Inc. stock is now 11.38% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BIMI Stock saw the intraday high of $2.08 and lowest of $1.8501 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.38, which means current price is +10.71% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.45M shares, BIMI reached a trading volume of 1525118 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about BOQI International Medical Inc. [BIMI]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for BOQI International Medical Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIMI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.99.

How has BIMI stock performed recently?

BOQI International Medical Inc. [BIMI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -24.08. With this latest performance, BIMI shares dropped by -5.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.92 for BOQI International Medical Inc. [BIMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9479, while it was recorded at 2.1999 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0672 for the last 200 days.

BOQI International Medical Inc. [BIMI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BOQI International Medical Inc. [BIMI] shares currently have an operating margin of -1084.38 and a Gross Margin at -258.34. BOQI International Medical Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1427.60.

Return on Total Capital for BIMI is now -14.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.97. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BOQI International Medical Inc. [BIMI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.24. Additionally, BIMI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BOQI International Medical Inc. [BIMI] managed to generate an average of -$20,503 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.BOQI International Medical Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Insider trade positions for BOQI International Medical Inc. [BIMI]

There are presently around $0 million, or 10.10% of BIMI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BIMI stocks are: GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 17,839, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 29.10% of the total institutional ownership; SIGMA PLANNING CORP, holding 14,700 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27000.0 in BIMI stocks shares; and MCCARTHY ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $0.0 in BIMI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BOQI International Medical Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in BOQI International Medical Inc. [NASDAQ:BIMI] by around 21,984 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 188,345 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 177,695 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,634 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BIMI stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,934 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 188,345 shares during the same period.