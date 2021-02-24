AirNet Technology Inc. [ANTE] Stock trading around $3.75 per share: What’s Next?

AirNet Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: ANTE] slipped around -1.6 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $3.75 at the close of the session, down -29.91%. The company report on February 19, 2021 that AirNet Has Regained Compliance with Nasdaq’s Minimum Market Value Requirement.

AirNet Technology Inc., formerly known as AirMedia Group Inc. (“AirNet” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ANTE), an in-flight solution provider on connectivity, entertainment, and digital multimedia in China, announced that it received a notification letter (the “Notification Letter on Compliance”) from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market Inc. (the “Nasdaq”) dated February 18, 2021, indicating that the Company has regained compliance with the minimum market value requirement set forth in Rule 5550(b)(2) of the Nasdaq Listing Rules (the “Minimum Market Value Requirement”).

As previously announced, the Company received a notification letter from Nasdaq (the “Deficiency Letter”) on September 16, 2020, indicating that the Company failed to comply with Rule 5550(b) of the Nasdaq Listing Rules, which requires a minimum US $2.5 million stockholders’ equity, or US $35 million market value of listed securities, or US $500,000 of net income from continuing operations. The Deficiency Letter also noted that the Company has 45 calendar days, or until November 2, 2020, to submit a plan to Nasdaq to regain compliance with Rule 5550(b) of the Nasdaq Listing Rules.

AirNet Technology Inc. stock is now 71.23% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ANTE Stock saw the intraday high of $4.41 and lowest of $3.51 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 6.94, which means current price is +87.71% above from all time high which was touched on 02/17/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.78M shares, ANTE reached a trading volume of 1553121 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AirNet Technology Inc. [ANTE]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for AirNet Technology Inc. is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for ANTE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10.

How has ANTE stock performed recently?

AirNet Technology Inc. [ANTE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -24.24. With this latest performance, ANTE shares gained by 54.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 220.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 267.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ANTE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.67 for AirNet Technology Inc. [ANTE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.71, while it was recorded at 5.62 for the last single week of trading, and 1.38 for the last 200 days.

AirNet Technology Inc. [ANTE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AirNet Technology Inc. [ANTE] shares currently have an operating margin of -128.26 and a Gross Margin at -29.07. AirNet Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -120.96.

Return on Total Capital for ANTE is now -430.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -81.11. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -87.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AirNet Technology Inc. [ANTE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 37.52. Additionally, ANTE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AirNet Technology Inc. [ANTE] managed to generate an average of -$143,324 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.AirNet Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Earnings analysis for AirNet Technology Inc. [ANTE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ANTE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AirNet Technology Inc. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for AirNet Technology Inc. [ANTE]

There are presently around $2 million, or 3.40% of ANTE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ANTE stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 425,516, which is approximately 17.218% of the company’s market cap and around 10.00% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 12,019 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $45000.0 in ANTE stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $41000.0 in ANTE stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AirNet Technology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in AirNet Technology Inc. [NASDAQ:ANTE] by around 86,107 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 133,904 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 230,332 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 450,343 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ANTE stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,602 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 109,145 shares during the same period.