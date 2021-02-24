Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [AEZS] Is Currently -13.33 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [NASDAQ: AEZS] closed the trading session at $1.17 on 02/23/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.05, while the highest price level was $1.27. The company report on February 19, 2021 that Aeterna Zentaris Announces Closing of $29.7 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ: AEZS) (TSX: AEZS) (“Aeterna” or the “Company”), a specialty biopharmaceutical company commercializing and developing therapeutics and diagnostic tests, announced the closing of its previously announced public offering of 20,509,746 common shares of Aeterna, at a price to the public of $1.45 per share. The gross proceeds from the offering were approximately $29.7 million, before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and offering expenses payable by Aeterna.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 174.97 percent and weekly performance of -35.36 percent. The stock has been moved at 134.00 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 65.32 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 246.67 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 16.47M shares, AEZS reached to a volume of 15228448 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [AEZS]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright dropped their target price from $7.50 to $3. The new note on the price target was released on May 10, 2017, representing the official price target for Aeterna Zentaris Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $11 to $2, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on AEZS stock. On January 17, 2017, analysts increased their price target for AEZS shares from 7 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aeterna Zentaris Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEZS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 82.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24.

AEZS stock trade performance evaluation

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [AEZS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -35.36. With this latest performance, AEZS shares gained by 65.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 134.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEZS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.65 for Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [AEZS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8638, while it was recorded at 1.3900 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6349 for the last 200 days.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [AEZS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [AEZS] shares currently have an operating margin of -1820.11 and a Gross Margin at -36.28. Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1135.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [AEZS] managed to generate an average of -$728,829 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.80 and a Current Ratio set at 13.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [AEZS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. posted -0.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -63.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEZS.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [AEZS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 21.40% of AEZS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEZS stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 527,845, which is approximately -53.039% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP, holding 185,500 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.22 million in AEZS stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $0.11 million in AEZS stock with ownership of nearly 2.076% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aeterna Zentaris Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [NASDAQ:AEZS] by around 146,378 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 742,731 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 92,576 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 981,685 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEZS stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 107,628 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 146,119 shares during the same period.