Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ADIL] gain 81.18% so far this year. What now?

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ADIL] traded at a high on 02/23/21, posting a 10.00 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.08. The company report on February 23, 2021 that Adial to File Fast Track Application for AD04 with the FDA.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL; ADILW) (“Adial” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of treatments for addictions, announced that it will be filing an application for “Fast Track” with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its lead drug candidate, AD04, which is a therapeutic agent for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) in persons with certain target genotypes.

Adial previously announced on September 25, 2020, that the Company had submitted a formal request to the FDA in support of Adial’s position that AD04 should be considered eligible for an FDA expedited review program. Adial and its regulatory advisors had previously concluded that AD04, which is being developed for a serious condition that is an unmet medical need, is a candidate for this FDA program.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2887658 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at 14.53% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.53%.

The market cap for ADIL stock reached $44.17 million, with 13.65 million shares outstanding and 11.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 643.89K shares, ADIL reached a trading volume of 2887658 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ADIL]?

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 30, 2018. The new note on the price target was released on October 11, 2018, representing the official price target for Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.31 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.52.

How has ADIL stock performed recently?

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ADIL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.45. With this latest performance, ADIL shares gained by 38.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 110.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 81.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADIL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.30 for Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ADIL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.23, while it was recorded at 2.98 for the last single week of trading, and 1.78 for the last 200 days.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ADIL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ADIL is now -142.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -148.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -148.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -138.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ADIL] managed to generate an average of -$2,147,857 per employee.Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.50 and a Current Ratio set at 7.50.

Earnings analysis for Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ADIL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -58.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADIL.

Insider trade positions for Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ADIL]

There are presently around $2 million, or 10.20% of ADIL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADIL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 205,684, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 6.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 196,797 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.61 million in ADIL stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.3 million in ADIL stock with ownership of nearly 6.451% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:ADIL] by around 130,282 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 51,130 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 568,867 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 750,279 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADIL stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 114,485 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 49,941 shares during the same period.