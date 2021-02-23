ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [ZKIN] Is Currently 17.55 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: ZKIN] gained 17.55% on the last trading session, reaching $10.25 price per share at the time. The company report on February 18, 2021 that ZK International’s Subsidiary, xSigma Corporation, Announcing the Successful Completion of Its DeFi Protocol Audit.

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: ZKIN) (“ZKIN”, “ZK International” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that xSigma Corporation, a subsidiary of the Company and a blockchain R&D lab, is announcing that the smart contracts of its DeFi Protocol have been audited by Hacken and the Protocol has successfully passed Hacken’s audit with its designation of a “well-secured” score. The audit by Hacken’s team has found no critical or high severity issues. The detailed report is available on xSigma’s blog: https://xsigma.fi/audit1/.

Hacken is a leading European security firm specialized in blockchain. Hacken’s clients include some of the biggest blockchain companies such as VeChain, 1Inch, gate.io, FTX, Bithumb and many more. As xSigma continues to practice the best in class and as it continues to to protect the security of the protocol for its community, it plans to complete more audits on the DeFi protocol with other auditors in the second quarter of 2021.

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. represents 16.56 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $180.30 million with the latest information. ZKIN stock price has been found in the range of $7.39 to $12.80.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.73M shares, ZKIN reached a trading volume of 8210251 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZK International Group Co. Ltd. is set at 1.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZKIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23.

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [ZKIN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 93.40. With this latest performance, ZKIN shares gained by 232.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 688.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 735.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZKIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 92.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 95.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 90.31 for ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [ZKIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.55, while it was recorded at 7.89 for the last single week of trading, and 1.96 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [ZKIN] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.16 and a Gross Margin at +4.54. ZK International Group Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.95.

Return on Total Capital for ZKIN is now -2.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [ZKIN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.41. Additionally, ZKIN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [ZKIN] managed to generate an average of -$2,681 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.05.ZK International Group Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

There are presently around $5 million, or 2.70% of ZKIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZKIN stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 413,071, which is approximately 1.899% of the company’s market cap and around 62.04% of the total institutional ownership; ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 47,711 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.49 million in ZKIN stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP, currently with $0.27 million in ZKIN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:ZKIN] by around 70,410 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 36,521 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 400,535 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 507,466 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZKIN stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 28,440 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 36,521 shares during the same period.