Xunlei Limited [XNET] Stock trading around $8.51 per share: What’s Next?

Xunlei Limited [NASDAQ: XNET] stock went on a downward path that fall over -17.38% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 14.38%. The company report on November 12, 2020 that Xunlei Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2020.

Xunlei Limited (“Xunlei” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: XNET), a leading innovator in shared cloud computing and blockchain technology in China, announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights:.

Over the last 12 months, XNET stock rose by 96.08%. The one-year Xunlei Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.08.

The market cap for the stock reached $464.14 million, with 67.27 million shares outstanding and 65.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.77M shares, XNET stock reached a trading volume of 4090576 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Xunlei Limited [XNET]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xunlei Limited is set at 1.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for XNET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.51.

XNET Stock Performance Analysis:

Xunlei Limited [XNET] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.38. With this latest performance, XNET shares gained by 113.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 111.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 96.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XNET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.95 for Xunlei Limited [XNET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.62, while it was recorded at 9.23 for the last single week of trading, and 3.71 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Xunlei Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Xunlei Limited [XNET] shares currently have an operating margin of -31.23 and a Gross Margin at +43.69. Xunlei Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -29.43.

Return on Total Capital for XNET is now -17.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.59, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Xunlei Limited [XNET] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.79. Additionally, XNET Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Xunlei Limited [XNET] managed to generate an average of -$49,776 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Xunlei Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

XNET Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XNET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Xunlei Limited go to 19.00%.

Xunlei Limited [XNET] Insider Position Details

Positions in Xunlei Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 25 institutional holders increased their position in Xunlei Limited [NASDAQ:XNET] by around 2,363,036 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 8,268,126 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 1,481,085 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,150,077 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XNET stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,140,917 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 6,519,175 shares during the same period.