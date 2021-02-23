why Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $68.34

Uber Technologies Inc. [NYSE: UBER] closed the trading session at $55.31 on 02/22/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $54.8157, while the highest price level was $58.10. The company report on February 22, 2021 that Uber CEO to Participate in Keynote at 2021 Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference.

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) announced that Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO, will participate in a keynote at the 2021 Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on Monday, March 1, 2021. Mr. Khosrowshahi is scheduled to appear at 2:00 pm ET (11:00 am PT).

A live webcast of the event will be available on the investor relations section of the Uber website at http://investor.uber.com.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 8.45 percent and weekly performance of -8.77 percent. The stock has been moved at 76.09 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.86 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 12.62 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 21.09M shares, UBER reached to a volume of 25489280 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UBER shares is $68.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UBER stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Uber Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Uber Technologies Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Uber Technologies Inc. is set at 2.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for UBER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.89.

UBER stock trade performance evaluation

Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.77. With this latest performance, UBER shares dropped by -0.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 76.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UBER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.13 for Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.95, while it was recorded at 58.81 for the last single week of trading, and 40.83 for the last 200 days.

Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] shares currently have an operating margin of -43.66 and a Gross Margin at +32.24. Uber Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -60.76.

Return on Total Capital for UBER is now -21.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -31.58. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -51.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 75.65. Additionally, UBER Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 74.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.26.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Uber Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Uber Technologies Inc. posted -1.7/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.88/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -93.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UBER. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Uber Technologies Inc. go to 65.50%.

Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $75,536 million, or 73.00% of UBER stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UBER stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 222,228,178, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 122,006,738 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.75 billion in UBER stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $4.55 billion in UBER stock with ownership of nearly -1.312% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Uber Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 648 institutional holders increased their position in Uber Technologies Inc. [NYSE:UBER] by around 216,898,358 shares. Additionally, 332 investors decreased positions by around 107,426,173 shares, while 111 investors held positions by with 1,041,367,976 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,365,692,507 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UBER stock had 286 new institutional investments in for a total of 59,682,163 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 25,312,057 shares during the same period.