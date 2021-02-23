why Taseko Mines Limited [TGB] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $2.03

Taseko Mines Limited [AMEX: TGB] jumped around 0.25 points on Monday, while shares priced at $2.05 at the close of the session, up 13.89%. The company report on February 19, 2021 that Taseko To Release Year End 2020 Financial and Production Results.

Taseko Mines Limited (TSX: TKO) (NYSE American: TGB) (LSE: TKO) (the “Company”) will release its year-end 2020 financial and production results after market close on Wednesday, February 24, 2021.

The Company will host a telephone conference call and live webcast on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Pacific, 4:00 p.m. GMT) to discuss these results. After opening remarks by management, there will be a question and answer session open to analysts and investors.

Taseko Mines Limited stock is now 55.30% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TGB Stock saw the intraday high of $2.09 and lowest of $1.84 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.85, which means current price is +91.59% above from all time high which was touched on 02/22/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.59M shares, TGB reached a trading volume of 11251544 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Taseko Mines Limited [TGB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGB shares is $2.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGB stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for Taseko Mines Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Taseko Mines Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Taseko Mines Limited is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for TGB in the course of the last twelve months was 20.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has TGB stock performed recently?

Taseko Mines Limited [TGB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.49. With this latest performance, TGB shares gained by 54.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 134.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 405.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.94 for Taseko Mines Limited [TGB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.37, while it was recorded at 1.80 for the last single week of trading, and 0.93 for the last 200 days.

Taseko Mines Limited [TGB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Taseko Mines Limited [TGB] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.39 and a Gross Margin at -13.31. Taseko Mines Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.20.

Return on Total Capital for TGB is now -8.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Taseko Mines Limited [TGB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 123.80. Additionally, TGB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 118.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.88.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 23.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Taseko Mines Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Taseko Mines Limited [TGB]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Taseko Mines Limited posted 0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TGB.

Insider trade positions for Taseko Mines Limited [TGB]

There are presently around $88 million, or 22.50% of TGB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TGB stocks are: BENEFIT STREET PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 12,535,614, which is approximately 104.673% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 7,946,234 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.29 million in TGB stocks shares; and CONNOR, CLARK & LUNN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD., currently with $12.39 million in TGB stock with ownership of nearly 112.383% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Taseko Mines Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 35 institutional holders increased their position in Taseko Mines Limited [AMEX:TGB] by around 18,582,172 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 1,441,335 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 23,028,416 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,051,923 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TGB stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,820,118 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 363,859 shares during the same period.