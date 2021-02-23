Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM]. What else is Wall St. saying

Exxon Mobil Corporation [NYSE: XOM] jumped around 1.93 points on Monday, while shares priced at $54.30 at the close of the session, up 3.69%. The company report on February 23, 2021 that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure LLC Announces Jefferson Energy Companies’ Successful Completion of its Cross Channel Pipelines Project to the ExxonMobil Beaumont Refinery.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) and Jefferson Energy Companies (“Jefferson Energy”) are pleased to announce the successful completion of its Cross Channel Pipelines project. This project consists of six pipelines connecting the Jefferson Energy terminal to the ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) Beaumont refinery and allows for ratable and efficient pipeline movements of both refined products and crude oil between the two locations. Barge traffic on the Neches River and at the Jefferson Energy terminal will be reduced, allowing for new, incremental marine opportunities to be developed. Following the appropriate pipeline commissioning, safety, and start-up protocols, two of the six pipelines will immediately be placed into service and provide pipeline throughput capacity of 168,000 barrels per day of diesel and 150,000 barrels per day of gasoline.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

“The completion of the Cross Channel Pipelines project is the result of long term, strategic hard work and dedication by numerous Jefferson Energy employees, as well as ExxonMobil and the Port of Beaumont. Through the addition of these pipelines, Jefferson Energy has added increased optionality for its customers and pipeline assets that improve ratability and lower logistics costs for the customer,” said William Shea, President and Chief Executive Officer of Jefferson Energy. “Additionally, the vision and financial support from the FTAI management team has made projects like this a reality and a true milestone for the Jefferson Energy terminal.”.

Exxon Mobil Corporation stock is now 31.73% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. XOM Stock saw the intraday high of $54.81 and lowest of $52.59 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 60.54, which means current price is +32.44% above from all time high which was touched on 02/22/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 28.90M shares, XOM reached a trading volume of 36289098 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XOM shares is $52.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XOM stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Exxon Mobil Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Exxon Mobil Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $56, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on XOM stock. On January 13, 2021, analysts increased their price target for XOM shares from 50 to 56.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exxon Mobil Corporation is set at 1.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for XOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.10.

How has XOM stock performed recently?

Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.48. With this latest performance, XOM shares gained by 12.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.98 for Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.33, while it was recorded at 52.72 for the last single week of trading, and 42.07 for the last 200 days.

Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.62 and a Gross Margin at -16.62. Exxon Mobil Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.36.

Return on Total Capital for XOM is now -12.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 43.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.08.

Exxon Mobil Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Exxon Mobil Corporation posted 0.53/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XOM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Exxon Mobil Corporation go to 13.96%.

Insider trade positions for Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM]

There are presently around $116,359 million, or 52.30% of XOM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XOM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 344,393,240, which is approximately -3.336% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 277,470,239 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.07 billion in XOM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $13.12 billion in XOM stock with ownership of nearly 10.482% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Exxon Mobil Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,018 institutional holders increased their position in Exxon Mobil Corporation [NYSE:XOM] by around 147,217,326 shares. Additionally, 1,456 investors decreased positions by around 135,238,208 shares, while 169 investors held positions by with 1,860,438,350 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,142,893,884 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XOM stock had 344 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,845,295 shares, while 113 institutional investors sold positions of 12,467,646 shares during the same period.