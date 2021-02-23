Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. [BCLI]. What else is Wall St. saying

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: BCLI] price plunged by -33.62 percent to reach at -$2.32. The company report on February 23, 2021 that Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) Investigation.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (“Brainstorm” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ:BCLI). Investors who purchased Brainstorm securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com

The investigation concerns whether Brainstorm and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

A sum of 5507571 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.19M shares. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $5.04 and dropped to a low of $4.51 until finishing in the latest session at $4.58.

Guru’s Opinion on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. [BCLI]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 04, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $5 to $6, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on BCLI stock. On December 22, 2015, analysts decreased their price target for BCLI shares from 14 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.70 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.23.

BCLI Stock Performance Analysis:

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. [BCLI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -37.43. With this latest performance, BCLI shares dropped by -15.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BCLI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.19 for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. [BCLI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.60, while it was recorded at 6.45 for the last single week of trading, and 9.82 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for BCLI is now -193.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -220.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -273.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -110.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. [BCLI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.35. Additionally, BCLI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. [BCLI] managed to generate an average of -$795,275 per employee.Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

BCLI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.32/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -45.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BCLI.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. [BCLI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $38 million, or 20.80% of BCLI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BCLI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,920,340, which is approximately 2.534% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,295,088 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.93 million in BCLI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.17 million in BCLI stock with ownership of nearly 1.976% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 52 institutional holders increased their position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:BCLI] by around 2,371,695 shares. Additionally, 39 investors decreased positions by around 886,550 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 5,043,633 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,301,878 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BCLI stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,251,855 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 595,815 shares during the same period.