Vuzix Corporation [VUZI] Is Currently 15.51 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Vuzix Corporation [NASDAQ: VUZI] price surged by 15.51 percent to reach at $2.75. The company report on February 22, 2021 that Vuzix to Participate in Verizon’s Upcoming 5G Presentation to the U.S. Department of Defense.

Event will showcase 5G-related augmented reality workforce solutions.

Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), (“Vuzix” or, the “Company”), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, announced that the Company will be participating as a speaker in Verizon’s upcoming “5G Innovation Sessions; Advancing the Mission of the DOD” event taking place Wednesday February 24, 2021 at 2 PM EST. In this hour-long session, Verizon will explain why 5G matters to the U.S. Department of Defense, how it can help securely shape missions and discuss defense-focused use cases.

A sum of 24300862 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.30M shares. Vuzix Corporation shares reached a high of $24.44 and dropped to a low of $19.56 until finishing in the latest session at $20.48.

The one-year VUZI stock forecast points to a potential downside of -12.22. The average equity rating for VUZI stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Vuzix Corporation [VUZI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VUZI shares is $18.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VUZI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Vuzix Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group dropped their target price from $6.50 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Vuzix Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vuzix Corporation is set at 2.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for VUZI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 97.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 22.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.56.

VUZI Stock Performance Analysis:

Vuzix Corporation [VUZI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.83. With this latest performance, VUZI shares gained by 87.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 458.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1083.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VUZI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.72 for Vuzix Corporation [VUZI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.75, while it was recorded at 17.61 for the last single week of trading, and 5.41 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vuzix Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vuzix Corporation [VUZI] shares currently have an operating margin of -398.26 and a Gross Margin at -102.68. Vuzix Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -396.91.

Return on Total Capital for VUZI is now -93.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -94.11. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -96.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -83.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vuzix Corporation [VUZI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.65. Additionally, VUZI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vuzix Corporation [VUZI] managed to generate an average of -$300,868 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.Vuzix Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.50 and a Current Ratio set at 10.50.

VUZI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vuzix Corporation posted -0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -13.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VUZI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vuzix Corporation go to 20.00%.

Vuzix Corporation [VUZI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $282 million, or 28.10% of VUZI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VUZI stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 4,835,890, which is approximately 22928.048% of the company’s market cap and around 7.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,048,026 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $41.94 million in VUZI stocks shares; and TAYLOR FRIGON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $22.34 million in VUZI stock with ownership of nearly 0.682% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vuzix Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 58 institutional holders increased their position in Vuzix Corporation [NASDAQ:VUZI] by around 9,012,110 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 860,834 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 3,903,916 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,776,860 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VUZI stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,516,904 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 503,347 shares during the same period.