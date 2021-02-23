Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] Is Currently 3.01 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Vornado Realty Trust [NYSE: VNO] surged by $1.09 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $37.46 during the day while it closed the day at $37.25. The company report on February 17, 2021 that Vornado Realty Trust to Host Earnings Call.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on February 17, 2021 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.To listen to the event.. Investor Network

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on February 17, 2021 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

Vornado Realty Trust stock has also loss -4.68% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VNO stock has declined by -10.22% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 8.89% and lost -0.24% year-on date.

The market cap for VNO stock reached $6.92 billion, with 191.28 million shares outstanding and 175.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.51M shares, VNO reached a trading volume of 4581656 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Vornado Realty Trust [VNO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VNO shares is $40.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VNO stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Vornado Realty Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 22, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Vornado Realty Trust stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while Argus analysts kept a Buy rating on VNO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vornado Realty Trust is set at 1.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for VNO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.75.

VNO stock trade performance evaluation

Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.68. With this latest performance, VNO shares dropped by -2.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VNO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.18 for Vornado Realty Trust [VNO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.64, while it was recorded at 37.27 for the last single week of trading, and 36.83 for the last 200 days.

Vornado Realty Trust [VNO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.57 and a Gross Margin at +38.07. Vornado Realty Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.70.

Return on Total Capital for VNO is now 1.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.38. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 119.39. Additionally, VNO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 96.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] managed to generate an average of -$102,485 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vornado Realty Trust posted 0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -80.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VNO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vornado Realty Trust go to 17.33%.

Vornado Realty Trust [VNO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,095 million, or 84.30% of VNO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VNO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 26,300,130, which is approximately 1.533% of the company’s market cap and around 8.22% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,490,214 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $614.26 million in VNO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $389.53 million in VNO stock with ownership of nearly -2.124% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vornado Realty Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 188 institutional holders increased their position in Vornado Realty Trust [NYSE:VNO] by around 16,480,625 shares. Additionally, 192 investors decreased positions by around 23,075,856 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 97,210,261 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 136,766,742 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VNO stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,547,149 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 3,402,838 shares during the same period.