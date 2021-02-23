United States Steel Corporation [X] gain 12.52% so far this year. What now?

United States Steel Corporation [NYSE: X] closed the trading session at $18.87 on 02/22/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $17.88, while the highest price level was $19.8699. The company report on February 17, 2021 that United States Steel Corporation Announces Exercise in Full of Underwriter’s Option to Purchase Additional Common Shares.

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) (the “company” or “U. S. Steel”) announced that, in connection with its recently completed offering of 42,000,000 shares of common stock at a price to the public of $16.3733 per share, the underwriter has exercised in full its option to purchase 6,300,000 additional shares of common stock (the “Additional Shares”).

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

U. S. Steel will receive additional net proceeds of approximately $103.2 million, after deducting expenses related to the offering, from the exercise of the option to purchase Additional Shares. Closing of the offering of Additional Shares is expected to occur on February 18, 2021. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC acted as the underwriter for the offering.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 12.52 percent and weekly performance of 14.36 percent. The stock has been moved at 137.96 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.87 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 72.64 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 17.32M shares, X reached to a volume of 22804723 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about United States Steel Corporation [X]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for X shares is $15.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on X stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for United States Steel Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2020, representing the official price target for United States Steel Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on X stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United States Steel Corporation is set at 1.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for X stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.10.

X stock trade performance evaluation

United States Steel Corporation [X] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.36. With this latest performance, X shares dropped by -1.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 137.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 100.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for X stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.82 for United States Steel Corporation [X]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.41, while it was recorded at 18.03 for the last single week of trading, and 11.20 for the last 200 days.

United States Steel Corporation [X]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United States Steel Corporation [X] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.24 and a Gross Margin at -4.39. United States Steel Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.96.

Return on Total Capital for X is now -8.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, United States Steel Corporation [X] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 134.94. Additionally, X Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 128.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, United States Steel Corporation [X] managed to generate an average of -$49,893 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.82.United States Steel Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for United States Steel Corporation [X] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, United States Steel Corporation posted -0.73/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.88/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 17.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for X. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United States Steel Corporation go to 8.00%.

United States Steel Corporation [X]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,514 million, or 49.20% of X stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of X stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 26,584,496, which is approximately 11.442% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 18,527,087 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $349.61 million in X stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $170.98 million in X stock with ownership of nearly -12.373% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in United States Steel Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 156 institutional holders increased their position in United States Steel Corporation [NYSE:X] by around 28,319,032 shares. Additionally, 161 investors decreased positions by around 17,445,134 shares, while 63 investors held positions by with 87,486,733 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 133,250,899 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. X stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,849,624 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 2,504,969 shares during the same period.