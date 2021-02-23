United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] Revenue clocked in at $15.36 billion, up 14.91% YTD: What’s Next?

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: UAL] price surged by 3.48 percent to reach at $1.67. The company report on February 19, 2021 that United Announces Plans to Begin New Daily Nonstop Service Between Boston Logan and London Heathrow.

United will be the only U.S. carrier to offer nonstop service between the nation’s top seven business markets and London Heathrow.

United Airlines announced plans to expand its global route network with new, nonstop service between Boston Logan International Airport and London Heathrow. This new service builds upon United’s growing presence in London and provides customers on the East Coast with another convenient option to get to London. United plans to operate its premium Boeing 767-300ER aircraft on the route, with 46 United Polaris Business Class and 22 United Premium Plus seats. The aircraft features the highest proportion of premium seats on any widebody aircraft operated by a U.S. carrier between London and the United States.

A sum of 27447172 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 15.92M shares. United Airlines Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $51.82 and dropped to a low of $48.35 until finishing in the latest session at $49.70.

The one-year UAL stock forecast points to a potential downside of -1.66. The average equity rating for UAL stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UAL shares is $48.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for United Airlines Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2021, representing the official price target for United Airlines Holdings Inc. stock. On December 16, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for UAL shares from 47 to 44.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Airlines Holdings Inc. is set at 1.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 46.94.

UAL Stock Performance Analysis:

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.12. With this latest performance, UAL shares gained by 16.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.69 for United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.08, while it was recorded at 46.90 for the last single week of trading, and 37.48 for the last 200 days.

Insight into United Airlines Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] shares currently have an operating margin of -58.45 and a Gross Margin at -55.46. United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -46.04.

Return on Total Capital for UAL is now -24.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -21.11. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -80.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 568.64. Additionally, UAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 523.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 78.26.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

UAL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, United Airlines Holdings Inc. posted -2.57/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -3.47/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UAL.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,744 million, or 61.60% of UAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 29,978,771, which is approximately 2.087% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 28,448,950 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.41 billion in UAL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $771.73 million in UAL stock with ownership of nearly -3.595% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in United Airlines Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 302 institutional holders increased their position in United Airlines Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:UAL] by around 30,245,165 shares. Additionally, 194 investors decreased positions by around 12,190,952 shares, while 93 investors held positions by with 153,612,129 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 196,048,246 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UAL stock had 129 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,877,089 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 2,000,286 shares during the same period.