Tesla Inc. [TSLA] Revenue clocked in at $31.54 billion, up 1.25% YTD: What’s Next?

Tesla Inc. [NASDAQ: TSLA] loss -8.55% or -66.8 points to close at $714.50 with a heavy trading volume of 36690338 shares. The company report on January 28, 2021 that Tesla Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results.

Tesla has released its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 by posting an update on its Investor Relations website. Please visit http://ir.tesla.com to view the update.

As previously announced, Tesla management will host a live question & answer (Q&A) webcast at 3:30 p.m. Pacific Time (6:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results and outlook.

It opened the trading session at $762.64, the shares rose to $768.50 and dropped to $710.20, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TSLA points out that the company has recorded 78.46% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -919.26% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 40.84M shares, TSLA reached to a volume of 36690338 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSLA shares is $610.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSLA stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Tesla Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Tesla Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $488 to $728, while Robert W. Baird kept a Outperform rating on TSLA stock. On January 20, 2021, analysts increased their price target for TSLA shares from 486 to 1036.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tesla Inc. is set at 34.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for TSLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 30.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for TSLA in the course of the last twelve months was 116.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

Tesla Inc. [TSLA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.45. With this latest performance, TSLA shares dropped by -15.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 78.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 296.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.68 for Tesla Inc. [TSLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 769.11, while it was recorded at 775.51 for the last single week of trading, and 451.54 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tesla Inc. [TSLA] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.32 and a Gross Margin at +21.02. Tesla Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.19.

Return on Total Capital for TSLA is now 6.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.64. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tesla Inc. [TSLA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.05. Additionally, TSLA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tesla Inc. [TSLA] managed to generate an average of $9,752 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.73.Tesla Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tesla Inc. posted 0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 483.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TSLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tesla Inc. go to 32.10%.

There are presently around $305,675 million, or 44.50% of TSLA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TSLA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 57,814,310, which is approximately 33.577% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 50,080,395 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $35.78 billion in TSLA stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $33.05 billion in TSLA stock with ownership of nearly -11.482% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tesla Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,296 institutional holders increased their position in Tesla Inc. [NASDAQ:TSLA] by around 85,303,908 shares. Additionally, 676 investors decreased positions by around 50,692,449 shares, while 174 investors held positions by with 291,819,767 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 427,816,124 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TSLA stock had 509 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,643,368 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 1,013,044 shares during the same period.