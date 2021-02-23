Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] moved down -11.66: Why It’s Important

Senseonics Holdings Inc. [AMEX: SENS] price plunged by -11.66 percent to reach at -$0.54. The company report on February 19, 2021 that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call for March 4, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE-American: SENS), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of long-term, implantable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes, announced that it plans to release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results after market close on Thursday, March 4, 2021.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Management will hold a conference call to review the company’s fourth quarter and full year 2020 performance starting at 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) on the same day. The conference call will be concurrently webcast. The link to the webcast will be available on Senseonics Holdings, Inc. website at www.senseonics.com by navigating to “Investor Relations,” and then “Events & Publications,” and will be archived there for future reference. To listen to the conference call, please dial 1-888-317-6003 (US/Canada) or 1-412-317-6061 (International), passcode 3569931, approximately ten to five minutes prior to start time.

A sum of 39444688 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 42.78M shares. Senseonics Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $4.75 and dropped to a low of $4.01 until finishing in the latest session at $4.09.

Guru’s Opinion on Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS]:

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Senseonics Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Senseonics Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Senseonics Holdings Inc. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for SENS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 133.94.

SENS Stock Performance Analysis:

Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.68. With this latest performance, SENS shares gained by 69.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 719.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 184.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SENS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.13 for Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.98, while it was recorded at 4.65 for the last single week of trading, and 0.82 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Senseonics Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] shares currently have an operating margin of -613.41 and a Gross Margin at -91.30. Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -542.46.

Return on Total Capital for SENS is now -112.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -195.45. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -369.10, with Return on Assets sitting at -78.93. Additionally, SENS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 107.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 89.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] managed to generate an average of -$604,969 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

SENS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Senseonics Holdings Inc. posted -0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -12.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SENS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Senseonics Holdings Inc. go to 32.10%.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $255 million, or 17.70% of SENS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SENS stocks are: GILDER GAGNON HOWE & CO LLC with ownership of 14,480,109, which is approximately -0.536% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, holding 11,464,235 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $46.89 million in SENS stocks shares; and DELPHI MANAGEMENT PARTNERS VIII, L.L.C., currently with $40.27 million in SENS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Senseonics Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 43 institutional holders increased their position in Senseonics Holdings Inc. [AMEX:SENS] by around 6,978,913 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 5,852,955 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 49,410,898 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 62,242,766 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SENS stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,248,701 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 667,221 shares during the same period.