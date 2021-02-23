Scotiabank lifts Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [NYSE: FSM] jumped around 0.77 points on Monday, while shares priced at $8.07 at the close of the session, up 10.55%. The company report on February 8, 2021 that Fortuna announces Board changes.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) announces that Simon Ridgway has stepped down as director and Chair of the Board of the Company. With the renewed strength in the mining and metals sector, he will be focusing his efforts on the exploration companies under his management, which is his passion.

Jorge A. Ganoza, President and CEO, commented, “On my own behalf and on behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Simon for his invaluable contributions and insights throughout his tenure as a director. He was a founder of the Company 16 years ago, and in his position as Chair of the Board, has guided Fortuna’s strong growth over the years.” Mr. Ganoza continued, “While his absence from the Board will be missed, we are pleased that Simon will continue to support the Company in a special advisory role. We wish him all the best in his other endeavours.”.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. stock is now -2.06% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FSM Stock saw the intraday high of $8.17 and lowest of $7.37 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 9.85, which means current price is +22.83% above from all time high which was touched on 02/01/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.86M shares, FSM reached a trading volume of 5899824 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSM shares is $9.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSM stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 02, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 05, 2019, representing the official price target for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.10.

How has FSM stock performed recently?

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.49. With this latest performance, FSM shares gained by 9.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 104.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.05 for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.69, while it was recorded at 7.59 for the last single week of trading, and 6.42 for the last 200 days.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.02 and a Gross Margin at +30.98. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.27.

Return on Total Capital for FSM is now 6.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.22. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.83, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.82. Additionally, FSM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] managed to generate an average of $8,442 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.

Earnings analysis for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. posted 0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FSM.

Insider trade positions for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]

There are presently around $526 million, or 40.01% of FSM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FSM stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 21,219,475, which is approximately 4.874% of the company’s market cap and around 0.81% of the total institutional ownership; MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS (UK) LTD, holding 4,002,379 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32.3 million in FSM stocks shares; and JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD, currently with $30.91 million in FSM stock with ownership of nearly -1.209% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 69 institutional holders increased their position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [NYSE:FSM] by around 9,132,562 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 7,613,610 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 48,408,612 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 65,154,784 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FSM stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,006,436 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 3,972,253 shares during the same period.