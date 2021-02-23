ReWalk Robotics Ltd. [RWLK] is 156.82% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. [NASDAQ: RWLK] plunged by -$0.73 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $3.55 during the day while it closed the day at $3.39. The company report on February 20, 2021 that ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (Nasdaq: RWLK) (“ReWalk” or the “Company”) announced that it has entered into securities purchase agreements with certain institutional and other accredited investors to raise $40.0 million through the issuance of 10,921,502 ordinary shares and warrants to purchase up to 5,460,751 ordinary shares, at a purchase price of $3.6625 per share and associated warrant, in a private placement priced “at-the-market” under Nasdaq rules. The warrants will have a term of five and one-half years, be exercisable immediately following the issuance date and have an exercise price of $3.60 per ordinary share.

H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC acted as the sole placement agent for the offering.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. stock has also loss -21.35% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RWLK stock has inclined by 187.29% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 164.84% and gained 156.82% year-on date.

The market cap for RWLK stock reached $73.33 million, with 20.66 million shares outstanding and 17.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.97M shares, RWLK reached a trading volume of 5817433 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ReWalk Robotics Ltd. [RWLK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RWLK shares is $2.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RWLK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for ReWalk Robotics Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 03, 2017. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2016, representing the official price target for ReWalk Robotics Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Piper Jaffray analysts kept a Overweight rating on RWLK stock. On May 22, 2015, analysts increased their price target for RWLK shares from 11 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ReWalk Robotics Ltd. is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for RWLK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.94.

RWLK stock trade performance evaluation

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. [RWLK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.35. With this latest performance, RWLK shares gained by 28.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 164.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 312.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RWLK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.94 for ReWalk Robotics Ltd. [RWLK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.27, while it was recorded at 4.20 for the last single week of trading, and 1.54 for the last 200 days.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. [RWLK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ReWalk Robotics Ltd. [RWLK] shares currently have an operating margin of -273.25 and a Gross Margin at +49.83. ReWalk Robotics Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -295.38.

Return on Total Capital for RWLK is now -55.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -71.46. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -79.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ReWalk Robotics Ltd. [RWLK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.27. Additionally, RWLK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ReWalk Robotics Ltd. [RWLK] managed to generate an average of -$264,816 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.ReWalk Robotics Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.60 and a Current Ratio set at 5.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ReWalk Robotics Ltd. [RWLK] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ReWalk Robotics Ltd. posted -0.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.26/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -42.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RWLK.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. [RWLK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $11 million, or 18.50% of RWLK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RWLK stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 1,394,944, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 3.88% of the total institutional ownership; ANSON FUNDS MANAGEMENT LP, holding 1,046,208 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.55 million in RWLK stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $1.04 million in RWLK stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ReWalk Robotics Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in ReWalk Robotics Ltd. [NASDAQ:RWLK] by around 3,058,456 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 111,496 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 218,008 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,387,960 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RWLK stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,035,189 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 1 shares during the same period.