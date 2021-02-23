Tuesday, February 23, 2021
Industry

QuantumScape Corporation [QS] moved up 4.02: Why It’s Important

By Caleb Clifford

Equity Analysis

QuantumScape Corporation [NYSE: QS] closed the trading session at $64.76 on 02/22/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $62.30, while the highest price level was $71.25. The company report on February 23, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS PEN, QS, SWI INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits.

ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors of pending deadlines in the following securities class action lawsuits:.

SolarWinds Corporation (SWI) Class Period: 10/18/2018 – 12/17/2020Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: March 5, 2021SECURITIES FRAUD To learn more, visit https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-solarwinds-corporation-securities-litigation.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -23.32 percent and weekly performance of 18.52 percent. The stock has been moved at 555.47 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 29.52 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 257.59 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 20.02M shares, QS reached to a volume of 27627510 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about QuantumScape Corporation [QS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QS shares is $59.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for QuantumScape Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on February 05, 2021, representing the official price target for QuantumScape Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while Bernstein analysts kept a Underperform rating on QS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for QuantumScape Corporation is set at 6.13 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 78.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

QS stock trade performance evaluation

QuantumScape Corporation [QS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.52. With this latest performance, QS shares gained by 29.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 555.47% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.99 for QuantumScape Corporation [QS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.12, while it was recorded at 61.64 for the last single week of trading.

QuantumScape Corporation [QS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

QuantumScape Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

QuantumScape Corporation [QS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,009 million, or 25.00% of QS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QS stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 12,500,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 3.40% of the total institutional ownership; JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, holding 9,029,133 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $584.73 million in QS stocks shares; and BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE LELAND STANFORD JUNIOR UNIVERSITY, currently with $502.06 million in QS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

152 institutional holders increased their position in QuantumScape Corporation [NYSE:QS] by around 60,145,898 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 4,694,568 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 2,929,680 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 61,910,786 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QS stock had 133 new institutional investments in for a total of 47,606,453 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 4,218,313 shares during the same period.

