Professional Diversity Network Inc. [IPDN] moved down -15.12: Why It’s Important

Professional Diversity Network Inc. [NASDAQ: IPDN] traded at a low on 02/22/21, posting a -15.12 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $3.65. The company report on February 22, 2021 that Professional Diversity Network, Inc. Announces Major Shift in Business Strategy for the International Association of Women Business Unit.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPDN), (“PDN” or the “Company”), a developer and operator of online and in-person networks that provide access to networking, training, educational and employment opportunities for diverse individuals, announces a strategic shift in the underlying business model for the International Association of Women (“IAW”), a business unit of the Company.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

“We are implementing a strategy that will lead to better product offerings for our members and a better performing business overall,” said Adam He, CEO of PDN. The Company made the decision to pivot the IAW business unit in advance of launching a new website and committing to an online membership acquisition model utilizing ecommerce-centric technology to replace the previous telemarketing business model. This strategy is expected to boost productivity and reduce cost; the shift is essential when aligned with the Company’s overall long-term strategy around seeking to maximize profitability as we enter into the era of virtual and remote working environment. As part of the transition in strategy, IAW has adjusted its workforce, downsizing by nearly 50%. “We believe we have a lean, efficient team in place that is positioned to effectuate the change necessary for IAW to succeed,” said He.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2165210 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Professional Diversity Network Inc. stands at 23.77% while the volatility over the past one month is 16.16%.

The market cap for IPDN stock reached $44.82 million, with 12.49 million shares outstanding and 5.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.25M shares, IPDN reached a trading volume of 2165210 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Professional Diversity Network Inc. [IPDN]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Professional Diversity Network Inc. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for IPDN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22.

How has IPDN stock performed recently?

Professional Diversity Network Inc. [IPDN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.48. With this latest performance, IPDN shares gained by 48.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 241.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 65.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IPDN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.41 for Professional Diversity Network Inc. [IPDN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.33, while it was recorded at 3.92 for the last single week of trading.

Professional Diversity Network Inc. [IPDN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Professional Diversity Network Inc. [IPDN] shares currently have an operating margin of -59.62 and a Gross Margin at +65.38. Professional Diversity Network Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -55.56.

Return on Total Capital for IPDN is now -292.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -387.49. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -387.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Professional Diversity Network Inc. [IPDN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.12. Additionally, IPDN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Professional Diversity Network Inc. [IPDN] managed to generate an average of -$55,843 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.85.Professional Diversity Network Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Insider trade positions for Professional Diversity Network Inc. [IPDN]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.90% of IPDN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IPDN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 48,176, which is approximately 135.039% of the company’s market cap and around 55.23% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 23,327 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $85000.0 in IPDN stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP, currently with $51000.0 in IPDN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Professional Diversity Network Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Professional Diversity Network Inc. [NASDAQ:IPDN] by around 77,472 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 18,527 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 2,001 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 98,000 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IPDN stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 49,793 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 18,527 shares during the same period.