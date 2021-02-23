PAVmed Inc. [PAVM] is 161.79% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

PAVmed Inc. [NASDAQ: PAVM] gained 21.44% on the last trading session, reaching $5.55 price per share at the time. The company report on February 23, 2021 that PAVmed Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock.

PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM, PAVMZ) (the “Company” or “PAVmed”), a highly differentiated, multi-product, commercial-stage medical device company, announced that it is commencing an underwritten public offering of its common stock (the “Offering”). PAVmed also expects to grant to the underwriter for the Offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the number of shares of common stock offered in the public offering. All of the shares to be sold in the Offering will be sold by PAVmed, subject to customary closing conditions. PAVmed intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to repay all of the Company’s outstanding debt, including all outstanding convertible notes (subject to our agreeing with the holder of such notes on the terms of repayment), with the balance to be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. is acting as sole book-running manager for the Offering.

PAVmed Inc. represents 48.38 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $411.31 million with the latest information. PAVM stock price has been found in the range of $3.81 to $5.63.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.12M shares, PAVM reached a trading volume of 12793929 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PAVmed Inc. [PAVM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAVM shares is $5.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAVM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ascendiant Capital Markets have made an estimate for PAVmed Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 05, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 28, 2018, representing the official price target for PAVmed Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PAVmed Inc. is set at 0.51

Trading performance analysis for PAVM stock

PAVmed Inc. [PAVM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 58.57. With this latest performance, PAVM shares gained by 156.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 173.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 79.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAVM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 81.87 for PAVmed Inc. [PAVM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.41, while it was recorded at 4.87 for the last single week of trading, and 2.11 for the last 200 days.

PAVmed Inc. [PAVM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Additionally, PAVM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 188.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 112.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PAVmed Inc. [PAVM] managed to generate an average of -$1,097,149 per employee.PAVmed Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

PAVmed Inc. [PAVM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PAVmed Inc. posted -0.33/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAVM.