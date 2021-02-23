Noble Capital Markets lifts Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. [ASM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. [AMEX: ASM] gained 16.06% or 0.22 points to close at $1.59 with a heavy trading volume of 7756149 shares. The company report on February 16, 2021 that Scarborough Anchor Institutions Launch New Awards Program to Recognize Local Heroes During Pandemic.

It opened the trading session at $1.40, the shares rose to $1.64 and dropped to $1.39, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ASM points out that the company has recorded 31.40% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -511.54% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.25M shares, ASM reached to a volume of 7756149 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. [ASM]:

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright dropped their target price from $4 to $3.25. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2018, representing the official price target for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $3.50 to $4, while Rodman & Renshaw kept a Buy rating on ASM stock. On March 28, 2016, analysts increased their price target for ASM shares from 1.80 to 2.10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for ASM in the course of the last twelve months was 50.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.40.

Trading performance analysis for ASM stock

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. [ASM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.77. With this latest performance, ASM shares gained by 31.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 200.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.14 for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. [ASM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2715, while it was recorded at 1.4260 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0138 for the last 200 days.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. [ASM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. [ASM] shares currently have an operating margin of -15.38 and a Gross Margin at -2.37. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.43.

Return on Total Capital for ASM is now -6.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.59, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. [ASM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 13.57. Additionally, ASM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.97.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. [ASM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. posted 0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -60.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASM.

An analysis of insider ownership at Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. [ASM]

There are presently around $3 million, or 3.53% of ASM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASM stocks are: BARD ASSOCIATES INC with ownership of 1,171,350, which is approximately -10.066% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP, holding 244,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.39 million in ASM stocks shares; and TEMPUS WEALTH PLANNING, LLC, currently with $0.12 million in ASM stock with ownership of nearly -7.69% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. [AMEX:ASM] by around 65,224 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 275,480 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 1,271,774 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,612,478 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASM stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 44,388 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 130,466 shares during the same period.