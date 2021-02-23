Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] Is Currently -10.24 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Nano Dimension Ltd. [NASDAQ: NNDM] slipped around -1.42 points on Monday, while shares priced at $12.45 at the close of the session, down -10.24%. The company report on February 19, 2021 that Nano Dimension Closes $500 Million Registered Direct Offering.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM), a leading Additively Manufactured Electronics (AME)/PE (Printed Electronics) provider, announced it has closed the previously announced registered direct offering of 39,100,000 of the Company’s American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) at a price of $12.80 per ADS. The gross proceeds of the offering were approximately $500 million, before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses. The Company intends to use the net proceeds for working capital, other general corporate purposes, and pursuing strategic opportunities, including possible business combination transactions.

ThinkEquity, a division of Fordham Financial Management, Inc., acted as sole placement agent for the offering.

Nano Dimension Ltd. stock is now 36.81% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NNDM Stock saw the intraday high of $13.67 and lowest of $12.26 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 17.89, which means current price is +57.99% above from all time high which was touched on 01/26/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 34.32M shares, NNDM reached a trading volume of 31279431 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NNDM shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NNDM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Nano Dimension Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2016.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nano Dimension Ltd. is set at 1.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for NNDM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 890.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

How has NNDM stock performed recently?

Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.19. With this latest performance, NNDM shares dropped by -1.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 599.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 822.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NNDM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.62 for Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.29, while it was recorded at 13.79 for the last single week of trading, and 4.85 for the last 200 days.

Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] shares currently have an operating margin of -210.52 and a Gross Margin at +2.29. Nano Dimension Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -118.15.

Return on Total Capital for NNDM is now -94.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -54.98. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -61.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 37.64. Additionally, NNDM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 28.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] managed to generate an average of -$123,236 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Nano Dimension Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.30 and a Current Ratio set at 8.10.

Earnings analysis for Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Nano Dimension Ltd. posted -1.9/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.67/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -13.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NNDM.

Insider trade positions for Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]

Positions in Nano Dimension Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 81 institutional holders increased their position in Nano Dimension Ltd. [NASDAQ:NNDM] by around 21,407,570 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 92,932 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 1,261,830 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,762,332 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NNDM stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,035,356 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 82,456 shares during the same period.