Market cap of United States Antimony Corporation [UAMY] reaches 141.93M – now what?

United States Antimony Corporation [AMEX: UAMY] closed the trading session at $1.66 on 02/22/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.66, while the highest price level was $2.04. The company report on February 19, 2021 that United States Antimony Corporation Announces Receipt of Warning Letter from NYSE American.

United States Antimony Corporation (NYSE AMERICAN:UAMY), a growing, vertically-integrated natural resource company that has production and diversified operations in precious metals, zeolite.. United States Antimony Corporation

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

United States Antimony Corporation (NYSE AMERICAN:UAMY), a growing, vertically-integrated natural resource company that has production and diversified operations in precious metals, zeolite and antimony announced that on February 18, 2021 it received a letter from NYSE Regulation (“NYSE Regulation”, and such letter, the “Letter”), which Letter serves as a Warning Letter as provided under Section 1009(a)(i) of the NYSE American Company Guide (the “Company Guide”). The basis for the Letter is that the Company sold shares of its common stock in a manner that violated Sections 301 and 713 of the Company Guide. Trading in the Company’s common stock has been halted since before the opening of trading on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, as NYSE Regulation has assessed these rule violations.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 218.01 percent and weekly performance of -6.74 percent. The stock has been moved at 232.00 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 107.53 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 357.30 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.41M shares, UAMY reached to a volume of 12170367 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about United States Antimony Corporation [UAMY]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for United States Antimony Corporation is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAMY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 23.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

UAMY stock trade performance evaluation

United States Antimony Corporation [UAMY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.74. With this latest performance, UAMY shares gained by 107.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 232.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 310.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAMY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.03 for United States Antimony Corporation [UAMY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7962, while it was recorded at 1.7260 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5135 for the last 200 days.

United States Antimony Corporation [UAMY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United States Antimony Corporation [UAMY] shares currently have an operating margin of -28.23 and a Gross Margin at -17.22. United States Antimony Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -44.42.

Return on Total Capital for UAMY is now -19.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -32.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, United States Antimony Corporation [UAMY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.42. Additionally, UAMY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, United States Antimony Corporation [UAMY] managed to generate an average of -$20,751 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.United States Antimony Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

United States Antimony Corporation [UAMY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6 million, or 3.90% of UAMY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UAMY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 805,988, which is approximately 30.023% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; PACIFIC GLOBAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO, holding 678,718 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.13 million in UAMY stocks shares; and HOWE & RUSLING INC, currently with $0.93 million in UAMY stock with ownership of nearly 0.901% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in United States Antimony Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in United States Antimony Corporation [AMEX:UAMY] by around 1,071,189 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 974,883 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 1,375,009 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,421,081 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UAMY stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 713,291 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 901,814 shares during the same period.