Market cap of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR] reaches 127.69M – now what?

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: CTXR] closed the trading session at $2.25 on 02/22/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.14, while the highest price level was $2.90. The company report on February 20, 2021 that Citius Pharmaceuticals Announces Closing of $76.5 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTXR) (“Citius” or the “Company”), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing critical care drug products, announced that it has closed its previously announced sale of an aggregate of 50,830,566 shares of its common stock and accompanying warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 25,415,283 shares of its common stock, at a purchase price of $1.505 per share and accompanying warrant in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 120.59 percent and weekly performance of 65.44 percent. The stock has been moved at 114.29 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 80.00 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 138.47 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.64M shares, CTXR reached to a volume of 145128162 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.23 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 65.44. With this latest performance, CTXR shares gained by 80.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 114.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 184.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTXR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.58 for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.24, while it was recorded at 1.81 for the last single week of trading, and 1.10 for the last 200 days.

Return on Total Capital for CTXR is now -59.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -59.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -60.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -48.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.02. Additionally, CTXR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR] managed to generate an average of -$1,754,808 per employee.Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -30.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTXR.

There are presently around $4 million, or 11.40% of CTXR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTXR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 755,119, which is approximately 31.798% of the company’s market cap and around 16.40% of the total institutional ownership; HIGHTOWER ADVISORS, LLC, holding 169,944 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.38 million in CTXR stocks shares; and ARGENT WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $0.37 million in CTXR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:CTXR] by around 853,759 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 101,943 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 988,115 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,943,817 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTXR stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 541,481 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 101,943 shares during the same period.