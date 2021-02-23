Market cap of AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI] reaches 49.82M – now what?

AIkido Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ: AIKI] loss -7.41% on the last trading session, reaching $1.50 price per share at the time. The company report on February 22, 2021 that AIkido Pharma Provides Update on its Antiviral Platform, Including the Virus That Causes COVID-19.

Artificial Intelligence is optimizing drug development.

AIkido Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq: AIKI) (“AIkido” or the “Company”) announced an update on its broad spectrum anti-viral platform compounds with the potential to treat influenza, COVID-19, Ebola and other viral infections. The initial two lead compounds, which target the SKI complex in humans, have been optimized through the use of computer assisted learning, through two rounds of chemical modifications to achieve drug-like properties required to move the compounds into animal testing. In addition, a third lead compound has been identified and will be subjected to optimization. These new compounds are currently being tested against Influenza virus with testing on SARS-CoV-2 in the near future. Subsequently, the top analogs from each series of lead compounds will be selected for tests of their anti-viral effects in a SARS-CoV-2 mouse model.

AIkido Pharma Inc. represents 34.99 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $49.82 million with the latest information. AIKI stock price has been found in the range of $1.50 to $1.74.

If compared to the average trading volume of 16.22M shares, AIKI reached a trading volume of 26644644 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AIkido Pharma Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for AIKI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5535.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.82.

AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -36.17. With this latest performance, AIKI shares gained by 23.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 103.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AIKI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.31 for AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1785, while it was recorded at 1.6940 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8356 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI] shares currently have an operating margin of -63166.67. AIkido Pharma Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -46477.78.

Return on Total Capital for AIKI is now -50.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -36.97. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI] managed to generate an average of -$1,394,333 per employee.AIkido Pharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 59.60 and a Current Ratio set at 59.60.

There are presently around $1 million, or 12.70% of AIKI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AIKI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 144,440, which is approximately 41% of the company’s market cap and around 5.62% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 138,246 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.21 million in AIKI stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $0.13 million in AIKI stock with ownership of nearly 48.624% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AIkido Pharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in AIkido Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ:AIKI] by around 230,292 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 326,591 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 11,265 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 545,618 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AIKI stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 123,306 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 223,460 shares during the same period.