Market Analysts see Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN] gaining to $8. Time to buy?

Zosano Pharma Corporation [NASDAQ: ZSAN] stock went on a downward path that fall over 0.00% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.29%. The company report on February 1, 2021 that Zosano Pharma Presents Early-Onset of Action Data for Qtrypta™ in Acute Treatment of Migraines.

Review of data from the ZOTRIP trial suggest that Qtrypta showed therapeutic gain at 30 minutes consistent with recently published criteria for evaluating early onset of action.

All Qtrypta patients who were pain free at 30 minutes were still pain free at 2 hours.

Over the last 12 months, ZSAN stock rose by 87.21%. The one-year Zosano Pharma Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.58. The average equity rating for ZSAN stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $152.10 million, with 102.07 million shares outstanding and 101.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.17M shares, ZSAN stock reached a trading volume of 4544071 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZSAN shares is $1.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZSAN stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Zosano Pharma Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 17, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Jaffray raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2017, representing the official price target for Zosano Pharma Corporation stock. On November 11, 2015, analysts decreased their price target for ZSAN shares from 11 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zosano Pharma Corporation is set at 0.23 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.10.

ZSAN Stock Performance Analysis:

Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.29. With this latest performance, ZSAN shares gained by 31.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 87.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZSAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.41 for Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9548, while it was recorded at 1.5600 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9660 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Zosano Pharma Corporation Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for ZSAN is now -141.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -168.41. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -267.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -102.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 189.02. Additionally, ZSAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 128.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN] managed to generate an average of -$671,232 per employee.Zosano Pharma Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

ZSAN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Zosano Pharma Corporation posted -0.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.47/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZSAN.

Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $16 million, or 14.30% of ZSAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZSAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,542,848, which is approximately 11.244% of the company’s market cap and around 0.36% of the total institutional ownership; AISLING CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 2,718,226 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.05 million in ZSAN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.65 million in ZSAN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zosano Pharma Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Zosano Pharma Corporation [NASDAQ:ZSAN] by around 1,091,745 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 3,432,841 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 6,192,563 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,717,149 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZSAN stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 167,846 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 1,696,466 shares during the same period.