Market Analysts see Gatos Silver Inc. [GATO] gaining to $14.50. Time to buy?

Gatos Silver Inc. [NYSE: GATO] gained 15.08% or 2.0 points to close at $15.26 with a heavy trading volume of 1178368 shares. The company report on February 22, 2021 that Gatos Silver Announces Restoration of Full Grid Power at Cerro Los Gatos.

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE/TSX: GATO) (“Gatos Silver” or the “Company”) is pleased to report that full power from Mexico’s national power grid has been restored at its Cerro Los Gatos (“CLG”) mine site. CLG is currently operating the surface facilities and the full complement of underground mining infrastructure and activities. The CLG process plant will resume operation early this week upon completion of the previously accelerated maintenance activities that commenced during the temporary power restriction in Northern Mexico. Given the expedited restoration of full grid power, the outage has had minimal impact on the Company’s mining and processing activities.

If we look at the average trading volume of 793.74K shares, GATO reached to a volume of 1178368 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Gatos Silver Inc. [GATO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GATO shares is $14.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GATO stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Gatos Silver Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Gatos Silver Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8.50, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on GATO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gatos Silver Inc. is set at 1.72

Trading performance analysis for GATO stock

Gatos Silver Inc. [GATO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.87.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GATO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.33 for Gatos Silver Inc. [GATO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.37, while it was recorded at 14.31 for the last single week of trading.

Gatos Silver Inc. [GATO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Gatos Silver Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Gatos Silver Inc. [GATO]

There are presently around $405 million, or 88.50% of GATO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GATO stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 8,877,461, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; MUNICIPAL EMPLOYEES’ RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF MICHIGAN, holding 6,205,259 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $94.69 million in GATO stocks shares; and VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, currently with $32.72 million in GATO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

45 institutional holders increased their position in Gatos Silver Inc. [NYSE:GATO] by around 26,541,565 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,541,565 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GATO stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 26,541,565 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.