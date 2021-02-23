Market Analysts see AT&T Inc. [T] gaining to $32. Time to buy?

AT&T Inc. [NYSE: T] gained 1.10% on the last trading session, reaching $29.32 price per share at the time. The company report on February 22, 2021 that Expanding to Serve: FirstNet Surpasses 2.71 Million Square Miles Supporting More Than 2 Million Connections.

Added Nearly 100,000 Square Miles in 2020, Helps Narrow Rural Digital Divide; Los Angeles Police Department and Cambridge Public Safety Agencies Sign Up for America’s Public Safety Network.

What’s the news? FirstNet®, America’s public safety network, now covers more than 2.71 million square miles. As public safety’s network partner, AT&T* has moved quickly to bring more coverage, boost capacity and drive new capabilities for first responders and the communities they serve – rural, urban and tribal. In 2020, we added nearly 100,000 square miles to the FirstNet coverage footprint (that’s like covering the entire state of Oregon).

AT&T Inc. represents 7.15 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $210.59 billion with the latest information. T stock price has been found in the range of $28.98 to $29.57.

If compared to the average trading volume of 42.29M shares, T reached a trading volume of 34655344 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about AT&T Inc. [T]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for T shares is $29.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on T stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for AT&T Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 17, 2020, representing the official price target for AT&T Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $33 to $31, while Credit Suisse kept a Neutral rating on T stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AT&T Inc. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for T stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for T in the course of the last twelve months was 19.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for T stock

AT&T Inc. [T] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.81. With this latest performance, T shares gained by 1.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for T stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.44 for AT&T Inc. [T]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.18, while it was recorded at 29.22 for the last single week of trading, and 29.30 for the last 200 days.

AT&T Inc. [T]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AT&T Inc. [T] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.72 and a Gross Margin at +36.87. AT&T Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.01.

Return on Total Capital for T is now 6.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.49. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AT&T Inc. [T] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 110.99. Additionally, T Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 108.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.59.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.AT&T Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

AT&T Inc. [T]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AT&T Inc. posted 0.84/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.85/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for T. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AT&T Inc. go to 1.36%.

An analysis of insider ownership at AT&T Inc. [T]

There are presently around $110,473 million, or 53.30% of T stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of T stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 556,695,212, which is approximately -0.798% of the company’s market cap and around 0.08% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 485,568,654 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.24 billion in T stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.44 billion in T stock with ownership of nearly -2.098% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AT&T Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,209 institutional holders increased their position in AT&T Inc. [NYSE:T] by around 255,755,000 shares. Additionally, 1,339 investors decreased positions by around 152,334,318 shares, while 141 investors held positions by with 3,359,737,427 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,767,826,745 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. T stock had 269 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,373,530 shares, while 103 institutional investors sold positions of 18,394,464 shares during the same period.