Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] Stock trading around $4.65 per share: What’s Next?

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [NYSE: ITUB] price plunged by -9.36 percent to reach at -$0.48. The company report on February 2, 2021 that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. – Projections 2021.

MATERIAL FACT.

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (“Company” or “Itaú Unibanco”), in compliance with Article 157, Paragraph 4 of Law 6,404/76 and Instruction no. 358/02 of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission, informs its stockholders and the market in general that as of this date it has announced its projections for the year 2021 in accordance with the provision in item 11 (“Projections”) of the Reference Form.

A sum of 104445939 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 36.74M shares. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. shares reached a high of $4.82 and dropped to a low of $4.65 until finishing in the latest session at $4.65.

The one-year ITUB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.51. The average equity rating for ITUB stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ITUB shares is $6.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ITUB stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for ITUB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for ITUB in the course of the last twelve months was 5.10.

ITUB Stock Performance Analysis:

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.06. With this latest performance, ITUB shares dropped by -16.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ITUB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.56 for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.70, while it was recorded at 5.07 for the last single week of trading, and 4.95 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.25. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.84.

Return on Total Capital for ITUB is now 1.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.36. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 403.06. Additionally, ITUB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 163.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] managed to generate an average of $195,813 per employee.

ITUB Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. posted 0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -35.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ITUB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. go to 1.50%.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] Insider Position Details

The top three institutional holders of ITUB stocks are: MONEDA S.A. ADMINISTRADORA GENERAL DE FONDOS with ownership of 4,845,844,989, which is approximately 837289.079% of the company’s market cap and around 52.10% of the total institutional ownership; HARDING LOEVNER LP, holding 199,537,228 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $927.85 million in ITUB stocks shares; and SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP, currently with $704.45 million in ITUB stock with ownership of nearly 27.191% of the company’s market capitalization.