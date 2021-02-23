Tuesday, February 23, 2021
IRIDEX Corporation [IRIX] gain 168.92% so far this year. What now?

By Brandon Evans

IRIDEX Corporation [NASDAQ: IRIX] gained 19.68% or 1.11 points to close at $6.75 with a heavy trading volume of 1583500 shares. The company report on January 12, 2021 that IRIDEX Announces Preliminary Operational and Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020.

IRIDEX Corporation (Nasdaq: IRIX) provided preliminary unaudited operational and financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended January 2, 2021.

Fourth Quarter 2020.

It opened the trading session at $5.75, the shares rose to $7.20 and dropped to $5.59, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for IRIX points out that the company has recorded 237.50% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -453.28% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 516.30K shares, IRIX reached to a volume of 1583500 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about IRIDEX Corporation [IRIX]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for IRIDEX Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 03, 2017. The new note on the price target was released on December 21, 2016, representing the official price target for IRIDEX Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11.50, while Singular Research analysts kept a Buy rating on IRIX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IRIDEX Corporation is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for IRIX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.92.

Trading performance analysis for IRIX stock

IRIDEX Corporation [IRIX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.31. With this latest performance, IRIX shares gained by 25.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 237.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 102.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IRIX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.81 for IRIDEX Corporation [IRIX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.89, while it was recorded at 5.87 for the last single week of trading, and 2.46 for the last 200 days.

IRIDEX Corporation [IRIX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and IRIDEX Corporation [IRIX] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.66 and a Gross Margin at +41.25. IRIDEX Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.28.

Return on Total Capital for IRIX is now -32.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -32.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -33.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, IRIDEX Corporation [IRIX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.13. Additionally, IRIX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, IRIDEX Corporation [IRIX] managed to generate an average of -$93,755 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.14.IRIDEX Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

IRIDEX Corporation [IRIX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, IRIDEX Corporation posted -0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 26.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IRIX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for IRIDEX Corporation go to 30.00%.

