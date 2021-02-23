Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] moved down -8.43: Why It’s Important

Ideanomics Inc. [NASDAQ: IDEX] traded at a low on 02/22/21, posting a -8.43 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $3.53. The company report on February 19, 2021 that Timios Announces Expansion of Its Retail Purchasing Business.

— Signed leases in Santa Clarita, Lancaster, and Ventura.

— The population of these three cities combined total about half a million people.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 35978119 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ideanomics Inc. stands at 12.10% while the volatility over the past one month is 13.33%.

The market cap for IDEX stock reached $1.27 billion, with 237.54 million shares outstanding and 214.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 59.03M shares, IDEX reached a trading volume of 35978119 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ideanomics Inc. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for IDEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 80.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -23.59. With this latest performance, IDEX shares gained by 11.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 152.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 594.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IDEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.33 for Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.22, while it was recorded at 3.93 for the last single week of trading, and 1.73 for the last 200 days.

Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.86 and a Gross Margin at +91.73. Ideanomics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -219.18.

Return on Total Capital for IDEX is now 14.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -186.95. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -243.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -88.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 63.15. Additionally, IDEX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 38.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] managed to generate an average of -$1,628,010 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Ideanomics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Insider trade positions for Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]

There are presently around $58 million, or 3.50% of IDEX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IDEX stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with ownership of 5,046,961, which is approximately 127.308% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; M&T BANK CORP, holding 4,579,585 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.17 million in IDEX stocks shares; and D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., currently with $3.34 million in IDEX stock with ownership of nearly 886.46% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ideanomics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 36 institutional holders increased their position in Ideanomics Inc. [NASDAQ:IDEX] by around 8,105,854 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 2,765,462 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 5,593,566 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,464,882 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IDEX stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,899,982 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 173,639 shares during the same period.