iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited [ICLK] is 59.13% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited [NASDAQ: ICLK] loss -16.37% on the last trading session, reaching $13.59 price per share at the time. The company report on February 8, 2021 that KLWTT and iClick to offer Marketing-as-a-Service through Collaboration with Oracle Advertising and Customer Experience (CX).

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (“iClick”, NASDAQ: ICLK), an independent online marketing and enterprise data solutions provider in China, and KLWTT (“KLWTT”), a leading provider of automated marketing services in Southeast Asia, a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), announced that they have chosen to collaborate with Oracle to offer its Oracle Advertising and Customer Experience (CX) suite of offering to their customers.

Through this association, iClick and KLWTT’s customers will be able to gain the benefits of a combined offering, leveraging iClick’s strengths in programmatic marketing and data; KLWTT’s leadership in implementing and executing automated marketing platform; and Oracle’s industry leading CX cloud solutions.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited represents 90.41 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.24 billion with the latest information. ICLK stock price has been found in the range of $13.42 to $15.88.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.78M shares, ICLK reached a trading volume of 2043142 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited [ICLK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ICLK shares is $18.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ICLK stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

China Renaissance have made an estimate for iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2020, representing the official price target for iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited is set at 1.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for ICLK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.65.

Trading performance analysis for ICLK stock

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited [ICLK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.39. With this latest performance, ICLK shares gained by 3.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 213.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ICLK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.58 for iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited [ICLK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.03, while it was recorded at 15.95 for the last single week of trading, and 8.18 for the last 200 days.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited [ICLK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited [ICLK] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.09 and a Gross Margin at +28.27. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.82.

Return on Total Capital for ICLK is now -6.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.24. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited [ICLK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 85.87. Additionally, ICLK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited [ICLK] managed to generate an average of -$10,882 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.76.iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited [ICLK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited posted 0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ICLK.

An analysis of insider ownership at iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited [ICLK]

Positions in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 29 institutional holders increased their position in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited [NASDAQ:ICLK] by around 5,508,561 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 6,808,996 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 12,037,482 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,355,039 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ICLK stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,240,250 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 4,517,785 shares during the same period.