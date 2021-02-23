HSBC Securities slashes price target on Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] – find out why.

Johnson Controls International plc [NYSE: JCI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.63% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.92%. The company report on February 18, 2021 that Johnson Controls to present at Baird’s 2021 Sustainability Conference.

Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI) Chairman and Chief Executive Officer George Oliver, and Vice President and Chief Sustainability, Government and Regulatory Affairs Officer Katie McGinty will speak at Baird’s 2021 Sustainability Conference held virtually on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 at 1:50 p.m. EST. A live webcast of each presentation will be available on the company’s website at: http://investors.johnsoncontrols.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations.

Over the last 12 months, JCI stock rose by 32.62%. The one-year Johnson Controls International plc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.67. The average equity rating for JCI stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $40.10 billion, with 723.10 million shares outstanding and 718.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.41M shares, JCI stock reached a trading volume of 4800340 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JCI shares is $56.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JCI stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Johnson Controls International plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Johnson Controls International plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $51, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on JCI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Johnson Controls International plc is set at 1.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for JCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for JCI in the course of the last twelve months was 33.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

JCI Stock Performance Analysis:

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.92. With this latest performance, JCI shares gained by 6.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.42 for Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.59, while it was recorded at 54.69 for the last single week of trading, and 41.52 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Johnson Controls International plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.86 and a Gross Margin at +33.23. Johnson Controls International plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.83.

Return on Total Capital for JCI is now 6.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.41. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.39, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 51.73. Additionally, JCI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] managed to generate an average of $6,505 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.Johnson Controls International plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

JCI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Johnson Controls International plc posted 0.42/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.36/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JCI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Johnson Controls International plc go to 13.54%.

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $35,379 million, or 92.70% of JCI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JCI stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 81,664,782, which is approximately -7.808% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 58,543,472 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.28 billion in JCI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.03 billion in JCI stock with ownership of nearly 2.802% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Johnson Controls International plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 406 institutional holders increased their position in Johnson Controls International plc [NYSE:JCI] by around 44,899,281 shares. Additionally, 349 investors decreased positions by around 63,868,995 shares, while 112 investors held positions by with 522,771,175 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 631,539,451 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JCI stock had 129 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,890,820 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 24,161,183 shares during the same period.