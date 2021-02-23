Greenpro Capital Corp. [GRNQ] Stock trading around $2.83 per share: What’s Next?

Greenpro Capital Corp. [NASDAQ: GRNQ] loss -16.02% or -0.54 points to close at $2.83 with a heavy trading volume of 3794680 shares. The company report on February 11, 2021 that Greenpro Invests in Crypto Focused Investment Fund.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) announced that it has signed an investment agreement for $7,206,000 with Innovest Energy Fund.

Greenpro’s management team has chosen to make a strategic investment in Innovest Energy Fund. Innovest Energy Fund is developing a multi-faceted suite of products and services for the cryptocurrency industry and economy. The fund’s top-level structure will be an investment platform focused on servicing the institutional side of the cryptocurrency industry. GRNQ’s investment of $7,206,000 will be paid via the issuance of 3 million GRNQ restricted shares.

It opened the trading session at $2.90, the shares rose to $3.04 and dropped to $2.72, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GRNQ points out that the company has recorded 141.88% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -1247.62% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.81M shares, GRNQ reached to a volume of 3794680 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Greenpro Capital Corp. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRNQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 52.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 28.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

Trading performance analysis for GRNQ stock

Greenpro Capital Corp. [GRNQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.43. With this latest performance, GRNQ shares gained by 46.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 141.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 489.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRNQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.26 for Greenpro Capital Corp. [GRNQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.09, while it was recorded at 3.30 for the last single week of trading, and 1.48 for the last 200 days.

Greenpro Capital Corp. [GRNQ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Greenpro Capital Corp. [GRNQ] shares currently have an operating margin of -35.48 and a Gross Margin at +69.30. Greenpro Capital Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -29.98.

Return on Total Capital for GRNQ is now -25.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -24.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Greenpro Capital Corp. [GRNQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 79.08. Additionally, GRNQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 52.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Greenpro Capital Corp. [GRNQ] managed to generate an average of -$22,409 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Greenpro Capital Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Greenpro Capital Corp. [GRNQ]

There are presently around $3 million, or 1.90% of GRNQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GRNQ stocks are: CVI HOLDINGS, LLC with ownership of 1,000,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 31.30% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 38,241 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.11 million in GRNQ stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $62000.0 in GRNQ stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

2 institutional holders increased their position in Greenpro Capital Corp. [NASDAQ:GRNQ] by around 37,641 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 155,754 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 885,180 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,078,575 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GRNQ stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 37,641 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 151,714 shares during the same period.