GreenBox POS [GBOX] is 74.46% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

GreenBox POS [NASDAQ: GBOX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -19.99% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -18.38%. The company report on February 19, 2021 that GreenBox POS Announces Closing and Exercise of Full Over-Allotment Option of $50.1 Million Public Offering.

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX), an emerging financial technology company leveraging proprietary blockchain security to build customized payment solutions announced the closing of an underwritten public offering of 4,772,500 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $10.50 per share, which included the full exercise of the underwriter’s over-allotment option for 622,500 shares of common stock, for gross proceeds to the Company of $50,111,250 before deducting underwriting discounts and other offering expenses.

The Company received approval to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “GBOX”, with trading that began on February 17, 2021.

Over the last 12 months, GBOX stock rose by 2871.35%.

The market cap for the stock reached $355.99 million, with 176.93 million shares outstanding and 10.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 175.75K shares, GBOX stock reached a trading volume of 1233845 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GreenBox POS is set at 1.83

GreenBox POS [GBOX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.38. With this latest performance, GBOX shares gained by 86.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 956.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2871.35% in the past year of trading.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GreenBox POS [GBOX] shares currently have an operating margin of -56.10 and a Gross Margin at -11.04. GreenBox POS’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -46.83.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.52.GreenBox POS’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.