General Electric Company [GE] stock Upgrade by DZ Bank analyst, price target now $11

General Electric Company [NYSE: GE] closed the trading session at $12.50 on 02/22/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $12.025, while the highest price level was $12.70. The company report on February 13, 2021 that GE Board of Directors Authorizes Regular Quarterly Dividend.

The Board of Directors of GE (NYSE: GE) declared a $0.01 per share dividend on the outstanding common stock of the Company. The dividend is payable April 26, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 8, 2021. The ex-dividend date is March 5, 2021.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

About GE.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 15.74 percent and weekly performance of 6.56 percent. The stock has been moved at 99.36 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 12.92 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 28.47 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 80.22M shares, GE reached to a volume of 96393112 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about General Electric Company [GE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GE shares is $12.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DZ Bank have made an estimate for General Electric Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 24, 2020, representing the official price target for General Electric Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on GE stock. On April 30, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for GE shares from 15 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Electric Company is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for GE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.18.

GE stock trade performance evaluation

General Electric Company [GE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.56. With this latest performance, GE shares gained by 12.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 99.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.75 for General Electric Company [GE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.22, while it was recorded at 12.00 for the last single week of trading, and 8.20 for the last 200 days.

General Electric Company [GE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and General Electric Company [GE] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.83 and a Gross Margin at +25.04. General Electric Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.09.

Return on Total Capital for GE is now 2.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, General Electric Company [GE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 220.58. Additionally, GE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 207.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, General Electric Company [GE] managed to generate an average of $32,557 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.General Electric Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for General Electric Company [GE] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, General Electric Company posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -37.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GE.

General Electric Company [GE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $67,804 million, or 64.00% of GE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GE stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 681,876,091, which is approximately -7.086% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 646,951,204 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.09 billion in GE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $7.08 billion in GE stock with ownership of nearly 0.389% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in General Electric Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 879 institutional holders increased their position in General Electric Company [NYSE:GE] by around 442,887,328 shares. Additionally, 874 investors decreased positions by around 291,679,768 shares, while 235 investors held positions by with 4,689,719,895 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,424,286,991 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GE stock had 269 new institutional investments in for a total of 99,880,842 shares, while 103 institutional investors sold positions of 27,935,580 shares during the same period.