Fulgent Genetics Inc. [FLGT] gain 102.34% so far this year. What now?

Fulgent Genetics Inc. [NASDAQ: FLGT] closed the trading session at $105.42 on 02/22/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $104.02, while the highest price level was $132.75. The company report on February 18, 2021 that Fulgent Genetics to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on Thursday March 4, 2021.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) (“Fulgent Genetics” or the “company”), a technology company providing comprehensive testing solutions through its scalable technology platform, announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results after the market closes on Thursday March 4, 2021. The company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ming Hsieh, Chief Financial Officer Paul Kim and Chief Commercial Officer Brandon Perthuis will host a conference call for the investment community the same day at 4:30 PM ET (1:30 PM PT) to discuss the results and answer questions.

The call can be accessed through a live audio webcast in the Investors section of the company’s website, http://ir.fulgentgenetics.com, and through a live conference call by dialing (855) 321-9535 using the conference ID 7669989. An audio replay will be available in the Investors section of the company’s website or by calling (855) 859-2056 using passcode 7669989 through March 11, 2021.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 102.34 percent and weekly performance of -34.56 percent. The stock has been moved at 108.71 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 59.17 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 142.79 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.13M shares, FLGT reached to a volume of 2590682 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Fulgent Genetics Inc. [FLGT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FLGT shares is $85.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FLGT stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Fulgent Genetics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Fulgent Genetics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $75, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on FLGT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fulgent Genetics Inc. is set at 17.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLGT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.99.

FLGT stock trade performance evaluation

Fulgent Genetics Inc. [FLGT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -34.56. With this latest performance, FLGT shares gained by 59.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 108.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 454.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLGT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.68 for Fulgent Genetics Inc. [FLGT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 86.00, while it was recorded at 133.42 for the last single week of trading, and 44.19 for the last 200 days.

Fulgent Genetics Inc. [FLGT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fulgent Genetics Inc. [FLGT] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.32 and a Gross Margin at +56.63. Fulgent Genetics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.26.

Return on Total Capital for FLGT is now -0.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fulgent Genetics Inc. [FLGT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.23. Additionally, FLGT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fulgent Genetics Inc. [FLGT] managed to generate an average of -$2,957 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.Fulgent Genetics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Fulgent Genetics Inc. [FLGT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fulgent Genetics Inc. posted 0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLGT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fulgent Genetics Inc. go to 72.66%.

Fulgent Genetics Inc. [FLGT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,022 million, or 38.50% of FLGT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FLGT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,984,867, which is approximately 25.085% of the company’s market cap and around 38.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 892,536 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $94.09 million in FLGT stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $71.12 million in FLGT stock with ownership of nearly 71.676% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fulgent Genetics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 152 institutional holders increased their position in Fulgent Genetics Inc. [NASDAQ:FLGT] by around 3,074,335 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 1,573,714 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 5,045,210 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,693,259 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FLGT stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,348,159 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 195,918 shares during the same period.