Ford Motor Company [F] moved up 1.04: Why It’s Important

Ford Motor Company [NYSE: F] closed the trading session at $11.70 on 02/22/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $11.50, while the highest price level was $11.94. The company report on February 23, 2021 that Ford’s Chief Sustainability, Environment & Safety Officer Bob Holycross to Speak at RBC Global ESG Conference on Feb. 25.

Bob Holycross, Ford Motor Company’s Chief Sustainability, Environment & Safety Officer, will speak at the RBC Global ESG Conference on Thursday, Feb. 25.

Holycross will discuss key elements of Ford’s approach and capabilities in environment, sustainability and governance. He will address the company’s long history of leadership in climate change, including reductions in CO2 emissions toward its objective to be carbon neutral in line with the Paris Climate Agreement, and work with California to benefit customers with stronger greenhouse gas standards.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 33.11 percent and weekly performance of 2.18 percent. The stock has been moved at 71.05 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.47 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 32.65 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 76.57M shares, F reached to a volume of 62025888 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ford Motor Company [F]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for F shares is $11.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on F stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Ford Motor Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 09, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Ford Motor Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on F stock. On December 21, 2020, analysts increased their price target for F shares from 11 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ford Motor Company is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for F stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for F in the course of the last twelve months was 2.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

F stock trade performance evaluation

Ford Motor Company [F] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.18. With this latest performance, F shares gained by 1.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 71.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for F stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.35 for Ford Motor Company [F]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.13, while it was recorded at 11.55 for the last single week of trading, and 7.79 for the last 200 days.

Ford Motor Company [F]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ford Motor Company [F] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.60 and a Gross Margin at +10.00. Ford Motor Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.01.

Return on Total Capital for F is now -2.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ford Motor Company [F] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 531.11. Additionally, F Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 362.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ford Motor Company [F] managed to generate an average of -$6,876 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.Ford Motor Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ford Motor Company [F] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ford Motor Company posted -0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -91.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for F. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ford Motor Company go to 20.89%.

Ford Motor Company [F]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $23,641 million, or 57.70% of F stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of F stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 288,820,844, which is approximately -0.706% of the company’s market cap and around 0.19% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 271,606,151 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.18 billion in F stocks shares; and NEWPORT TRUST CO, currently with $2.08 billion in F stock with ownership of nearly -4.662% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ford Motor Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 604 institutional holders increased their position in Ford Motor Company [NYSE:F] by around 193,227,661 shares. Additionally, 500 investors decreased positions by around 119,052,882 shares, while 184 investors held positions by with 1,708,293,193 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,020,573,736 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. F stock had 215 new institutional investments in for a total of 34,224,364 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 6,576,018 shares during the same period.