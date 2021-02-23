For Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR], Analyst sees a rise to $34. What next?

Palantir Technologies Inc. [NYSE: PLTR] plunged by -$1.0 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $30.19 during the day while it closed the day at $28.00. The company report on February 18, 2021 that Palantir and Akin Gump Collaborate on Legal Digital Service Platform.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) and Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP announced they have collaborated to introduce Akin Gump’s RegSpot, a new legal digital services platform powered by Palantir’s Foundry software that will allow Akin Gump’s clients to access innovative solutions to meet their legal needs.

This collaboration marks a unique use of Palantir’s Foundry software in the legal industry. By leveraging Foundry’s world-class security functionalities, low-code interfaces and auditing features, RegSpot will enable end users to access novel, software-driven solutions to complex legal and compliance processes. Clients will be able to quickly manage previously complex and time-intensive compliance obligations using automated data solutions, while also securely collaborating with Akin Gump in a single decision-making platform.

The market cap for PLTR stock reached $42.34 billion, with 1.65 billion shares outstanding and 1.06 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 82.36M shares, PLTR reached a trading volume of 181114579 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLTR shares is $25.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLTR stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Palantir Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Palantir Technologies Inc. stock. On January 13, 2021, analysts increased their price target for PLTR shares from 10 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Palantir Technologies Inc. is set at 3.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 45.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 36.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.19.

PLTR stock trade performance evaluation

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.25.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.01 for Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.87, while it was recorded at 27.42 for the last single week of trading.

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] shares currently have an operating margin of -107.41 and a Gross Margin at +67.74. Palantir Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -106.75.

Return on Total Capital for PLTR is now -93.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -93.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -139.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.01. Additionally, PLTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 28.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.61.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Palantir Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Palantir Technologies Inc. go to 49.39%.

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $9,015 million, or 20.60% of PLTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLTR stocks are: DISRUPTIVE TECHNOLOGY ADVISERS LLC with ownership of 41,011,231, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 8.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 33,350,543 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $933.82 million in PLTR stocks shares; and 72 INVESTMENT HOLDINGS, LLC, currently with $817.71 million in PLTR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Palantir Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 343 institutional holders increased their position in Palantir Technologies Inc. [NYSE:PLTR] by around 220,708,982 shares. Additionally, 65 investors decreased positions by around 75,088,181 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 26,151,305 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 321,948,468 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLTR stock had 274 new institutional investments in for a total of 162,699,550 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 48,642,045 shares during the same period.