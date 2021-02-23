For Bank of America Corporation [BAC], Analyst sees a rise to $40. What next?

Bank of America Corporation [NYSE: BAC] surged by $0.61 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $35.25 during the day while it closed the day at $35.15. The company report on February 22, 2021 that Bank of America Helps Fuel Black Innovation with Launch of the Center for Black Entrepreneurship.

In Partnership with Morehouse College, Spelman College and the Black Economic Alliance Foundation, the Initiative is Powered by a Two-Year $10 Million Grant.

, Bank of America, the Black Economic Alliance Foundation, Morehouse College and Spelman College announced the development of the Center for Black Entrepreneurship (CBE), the first-ever academic center of its kind to assemble, educate and empower a new class of Black entrepreneurial talent. The CBE will be located on the campuses of Spelman College and Morehouse College in southwest Atlanta. Spelman plans to house the CBE in its new academic facility, the Center for Innovation & the Arts, and Morehouse will house its CBE within a new facility on campus.

Bank of America Corporation stock has also gained 5.33% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BAC stock has inclined by 30.28% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 40.04% and gained 15.97% year-on date.

The market cap for BAC stock reached $300.99 billion, with 8.73 billion shares outstanding and 8.64 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 49.99M shares, BAC reached a trading volume of 56626757 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bank of America Corporation [BAC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BAC shares is $36.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BAC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for Bank of America Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $31 to $37. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Bank of America Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $31, while Daiwa Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on BAC stock. On January 05, 2021, analysts increased their price target for BAC shares from 27 to 36.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bank of America Corporation is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for BAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 108.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for BAC in the course of the last twelve months was 4.71.

BAC stock trade performance evaluation

Bank of America Corporation [BAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.33. With this latest performance, BAC shares gained by 10.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.36 for Bank of America Corporation [BAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.39, while it was recorded at 34.51 for the last single week of trading, and 26.67 for the last 200 days.

Bank of America Corporation [BAC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bank of America Corporation [BAC] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.26. Bank of America Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.09.

Return on Total Capital for BAC is now 2.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.49. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bank of America Corporation [BAC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 165.83. Additionally, BAC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 105.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.24.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Bank of America Corporation [BAC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bank of America Corporation posted 0.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.46/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -13.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BAC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bank of America Corporation go to 1.11%.

Bank of America Corporation [BAC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $210,453 million, or 72.10% of BAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BAC stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 1,010,100,606, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 614,743,131 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.61 billion in BAC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $17.91 billion in BAC stock with ownership of nearly -0.083% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bank of America Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,228 institutional holders increased their position in Bank of America Corporation [NYSE:BAC] by around 305,431,302 shares. Additionally, 1,004 investors decreased positions by around 222,496,072 shares, while 214 investors held positions by with 5,459,353,896 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,987,281,270 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BAC stock had 361 new institutional investments in for a total of 84,362,867 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 29,912,060 shares during the same period.