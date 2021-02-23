For Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD], Analyst sees a rise to $120. What next?

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: AMD] traded at a low on 02/22/21, posting a -4.70 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $85.37. The company report on February 22, 2021 that AMD to Present at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.

, AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) announced that Mark Papermaster, chief technology officer and executive vice president, Technology and Engineering, will present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 12:30 PM EST/9:30 AM PST.

A real-time video webcast of the presentation can be accessed on AMD’s Investor Relations website ir.amd.com. A replay of the webcast can be accessed approximately four hours after the conclusion of the live event and will be available for one (1) year after the conference.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 36714671 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stands at 2.90% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.22%.

The market cap for AMD stock reached $101.60 billion, with 1.21 billion shares outstanding and 1.19 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 42.92M shares, AMD reached a trading volume of 36714671 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMD shares is $102.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMD stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $100 to $110. The new note on the price target was released on January 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $80 to $75, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Underperform rating on AMD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is set at 3.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMD in the course of the last twelve months was 130.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

How has AMD stock performed recently?

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.96. With this latest performance, AMD shares dropped by -6.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 60.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.25 for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 91.58, while it was recorded at 89.00 for the last single week of trading, and 77.02 for the last 200 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.02 and a Gross Margin at +44.53. Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.50.

Return on Total Capital for AMD is now 27.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 50.40. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 57.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 33.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.80. Additionally, AMD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] managed to generate an average of $197,619 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.30.Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings analysis for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. posted 0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.18/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. go to 26.06%.

Insider trade positions for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]

There are presently around $73,112 million, or 77.70% of AMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 96,497,569, which is approximately 0.696% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 83,156,416 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.1 billion in AMD stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $4.7 billion in AMD stock with ownership of nearly -0.972% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 840 institutional holders increased their position in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ:AMD] by around 95,235,851 shares. Additionally, 362 investors decreased positions by around 44,490,472 shares, while 106 investors held positions by with 716,689,472 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 856,415,795 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMD stock had 250 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,542,508 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 5,898,713 shares during the same period.