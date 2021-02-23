Ebix Inc. [EBIX] fell -19.67% so far this year. What now?

Ebix Inc. [NASDAQ: EBIX] plunged by -$20.24 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $32.90 during the day while it closed the day at $30.50. The company report on February 23, 2021 that ONGOING INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Ebix, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm.

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Ebix, Inc. (“Ebix” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: EBIX) for violations of the securities laws and potential breaches of fiduciary duty on the part of its directors and management.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Ebix announced on February 22, 2021, that RSM US LLP, Ebix’s independent registered public accounting firm, had resigned on February 15, 2021. RSM stated in its resignation letter that it was “unable, despite repeated inquiries, to obtain appropriate audit evidence that would allow it to evaluate the business purpose of significant unusual transactions that occurred in the fourth quarter of 2020.” RSM also stated that the Company’s “management did not design or implement the necessary procedures and controls over the gift or prepaid card revenue transaction cycle to prevent or detect a material misstatement.” Shares of Ebix plunged sharply in intraday trading on the same day based on this news.

Ebix Inc. stock has also loss -40.78% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EBIX stock has declined by -6.41% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 21.56% and lost -19.67% year-on date.

The market cap for EBIX stock reached $944.28 million, with 30.53 million shares outstanding and 25.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 380.88K shares, EBIX reached a trading volume of 11278279 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EBIX shares is $54.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EBIX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Ebix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Sidoti raised their target price from $88 to $90. The new note on the price target was released on December 19, 2017, representing the official price target for Ebix Inc. stock. On March 15, 2011, analysts increased their price target for EBIX shares from 27 to 29.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ebix Inc. is set at 5.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for EBIX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for EBIX in the course of the last twelve months was 21.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

Ebix Inc. [EBIX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -40.78. With this latest performance, EBIX shares dropped by -32.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EBIX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.06 for Ebix Inc. [EBIX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.02, while it was recorded at 47.07 for the last single week of trading, and 28.30 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ebix Inc. [EBIX] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.96 and a Gross Margin at +62.17. Ebix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.66.

Return on Total Capital for EBIX is now 10.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.95. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ebix Inc. [EBIX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 138.75. Additionally, EBIX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 128.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ebix Inc. [EBIX] managed to generate an average of $12,128 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Ebix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ebix Inc. posted 0.71/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.98/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -27.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EBIX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ebix Inc. go to 10.00%.

There are presently around $726 million, or 83.90% of EBIX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EBIX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,707,413, which is approximately 5.635% of the company’s market cap and around 13.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,692,150 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $82.11 million in EBIX stocks shares; and VILLERE ST DENIS J & CO /ADV, currently with $47.76 million in EBIX stock with ownership of nearly -3.901% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ebix Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 101 institutional holders increased their position in Ebix Inc. [NASDAQ:EBIX] by around 1,814,221 shares. Additionally, 85 investors decreased positions by around 2,185,564 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 19,796,518 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,796,303 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EBIX stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 764,083 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 521,415 shares during the same period.