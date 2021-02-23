Datasea Inc. [DTSS] Is Currently 10.82 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Datasea Inc. [NASDAQ: DTSS] traded at a high on 02/22/21, posting a 10.82 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.61. The company report on February 11, 2021 that Datasea and its Wholly-Owned Subsidiary Enter into Several Agreements to Provide Smart Community Security Services in China.

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) (“Datasea”), a technology company engaged in providing smart security solutions, smart hardware, and education-related technologies in China, announced that Datasea and its wholly-owned subsidiary company Guozhong Haoze (Beijing) Technology Ltd. (“Guozhong Haoze”), had signed several agreements to provide Smart Community Security Services (the “Community Services”). Guozhong Haoze was formed in 2020 to develop and market the Company’s smart security system products.

Datasea has entered into a purchase agreement with Tianjin Yidong Fenxiang Technology Co., Ltd. (” Yidong Fenxiang”) to provide hardware equipment with functions like thermal imaging temperature measurement. As a part of the Community Services, the hardware equipment facilitates contactless body temperature measurement and uses artificial intelligence-based face recognition technology to assist in identifying the potential public healthcare risks. The total value of this engagement is RMB 119,640 (or approximately $18,497).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1885855 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Datasea Inc. stands at 10.04% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.25%.

The market cap for DTSS stock reached $97.73 million, with 21.23 million shares outstanding and 6.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.62M shares, DTSS reached a trading volume of 1885855 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Datasea Inc. [DTSS]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Datasea Inc. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for DTSS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 61.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 30.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

How has DTSS stock performed recently?

Datasea Inc. [DTSS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.25. With this latest performance, DTSS shares gained by 34.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 62.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 67.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DTSS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.52 for Datasea Inc. [DTSS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.01, while it was recorded at 4.36 for the last single week of trading, and 2.67 for the last 200 days.

Datasea Inc. [DTSS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Datasea Inc. [DTSS] shares currently have an operating margin of -134.65 and a Gross Margin at +81.86. Datasea Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -131.70.

Return on Total Capital for DTSS is now -36.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -37.31. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -30.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Datasea Inc. [DTSS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.72. Additionally, DTSS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Datasea Inc. [DTSS] managed to generate an average of -$32,125 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Datasea Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Insider trade positions for Datasea Inc. [DTSS]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.40% of DTSS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DTSS stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 42,900, which is approximately 213.139% of the company’s market cap and around 71.62% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 10,484 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $48000.0 in DTSS stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $1000.0 in DTSS stock with ownership of nearly -98.212% of the company’s market capitalization.

1 institutional holders increased their position in Datasea Inc. [NASDAQ:DTSS] by around 29,200 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 56,484 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 32,008 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,676 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DTSS stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 40,448 shares during the same period.