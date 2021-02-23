Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [CCI] is 4.15% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) [NYSE: CCI] closed the trading session at $165.80 on 02/19/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $164.77, while the highest price level was $166.39. The company report on February 19, 2021 that Crown Castle to Present at March Investor Conferences.

Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE: CCI) (“Crown Castle”) announced that Dan Schlanger, Crown Castle’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer is scheduled to present at the following three conferences:.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Raymond James 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time,.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 4.15 percent and weekly performance of 2.35 percent. The stock has been moved at 1.94 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.24 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -0.32 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.32M shares, CCI reached to a volume of 4530802 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [CCI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCI shares is $174.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $172, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on CCI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) is set at 3.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.56.

CCI stock trade performance evaluation

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) [CCI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.35. With this latest performance, CCI shares gained by 4.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.41 for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) [CCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 158.27, while it was recorded at 164.05 for the last single week of trading, and 162.86 for the last 200 days.

Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [CCI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) [CCI] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.34 and a Gross Margin at +38.75. Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT)’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.08.

Return on Total Capital for CCI is now 5.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.09. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) [CCI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 268.65. Additionally, CCI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 263.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 71.56.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT)’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) [CCI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) posted 0.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.49/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -22.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) go to 19.60%.

Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [CCI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $63,506 million, or 93.50% of CCI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 54,428,450, which is approximately 2.44% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 30,092,470 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.99 billion in CCI stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $3.32 billion in CCI stock with ownership of nearly -8.349% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 667 institutional holders increased their position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) [NYSE:CCI] by around 19,290,788 shares. Additionally, 479 investors decreased positions by around 25,277,118 shares, while 129 investors held positions by with 338,458,427 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 383,026,333 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCI stock had 167 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,337,817 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 1,360,881 shares during the same period.