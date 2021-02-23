BTIG Research lifts trivago N.V. [TRVG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

trivago N.V. [NASDAQ: TRVG] jumped around 0.69 points on Monday, while shares priced at $4.15 at the close of the session, up 19.94%. The company report on February 17, 2021 that Consumers Say They’d Give Up Their Savings, Their Job and Their Sex Life to Travel Again.

New Survey By trivago Reveals 80% of Consumers Believe Inability to Travel Is Worst Part of Pandemic.

DÜSSELDORF, GERMANY – February 17, 2021 – After a year that changed everything, it’s clear that modern travel has been profoundly altered, perhaps forever. As the vaccine rollout continues and restrictions begin to lift in parts of the globe, eager travelers everywhere wait patiently for the clear signal to be able to getaway and adventure once again. Global accommodations search platform trivago recently conducted a survey to see how consumers are planning, dreaming and considering travel in 2021.

trivago N.V. stock is now 71.49% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TRVG Stock saw the intraday high of $4.41 and lowest of $3.4106 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.88, which means current price is +102.44% above from all time high which was touched on 01/27/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.50M shares, TRVG reached a trading volume of 12557471 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about trivago N.V. [TRVG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRVG shares is $2.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRVG stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for trivago N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 11, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $2.15 to $1.80. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2020, representing the official price target for trivago N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2.15, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on TRVG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for trivago N.V. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRVG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for TRVG in the course of the last twelve months was 520.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 7.50.

How has TRVG stock performed recently?

trivago N.V. [TRVG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.76. With this latest performance, TRVG shares gained by 90.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 125.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 78.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRVG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.76 for trivago N.V. [TRVG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.50, while it was recorded at 3.70 for the last single week of trading, and 1.96 for the last 200 days.

trivago N.V. [TRVG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

trivago N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.50 and a Current Ratio set at 7.50.

Earnings analysis for trivago N.V. [TRVG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, trivago N.V. posted -0.72/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TRVG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for trivago N.V. go to 33.00%.

Insider trade positions for trivago N.V. [TRVG]

There are presently around $133 million, or 60.20% of TRVG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TRVG stocks are: PAR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC with ownership of 21,229,796, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 8.18% of the total institutional ownership; UBS GROUP AG, holding 2,623,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.88 million in TRVG stocks shares; and GREENHOUSE FUNDS LLLP, currently with $9.04 million in TRVG stock with ownership of nearly -55.072% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in trivago N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 27 institutional holders increased their position in trivago N.V. [NASDAQ:TRVG] by around 3,221,893 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 8,720,462 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 20,041,574 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,983,929 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TRVG stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 877,003 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 5,711,207 shares during the same period.