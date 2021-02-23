Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS] Is Currently -16.18 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Borqs Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: BRQS] traded at a low on 02/22/21, posting a -16.18 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.02. The company report on December 25, 2020 that Borqs Technologies Enters Into Agreements to Extinguish Debt Totaling Approximately $18 Million and to Eliminate Institutional Loans.

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: BRQS, the “Company”), a global provider of embedded software and products for the Internet of Things (IoT), reported that the Company has entered into Agreements dated December 14, 2020 with its senior lender and LMFA Financing LLC (“LMFA”), a Florida limited liability company and wholly owned subsidiary of LM Funding America, Inc. (Nasdaq: LMFA), in which LMFA is committed to purchase up to be approximately $18 million of debt in tranches, which when completed will eliminate substantially all of the debt with the Company’s senior lender. LMFA will convert the purchased debt into common shares of the Company, pursuant to a court order that allows the conversion shares to be issued as unrestricted securities in a transaction that is exempt from registration under Section 3(a)(10) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Please refer to the company’s SEC filings for additional information about the transaction.

Some of the benefits of the transaction structure include:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9141832 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Borqs Technologies Inc. stands at 17.37% while the volatility over the past one month is 16.80%.

The market cap for BRQS stock reached $88.44 million, with 44.14 million shares outstanding and 32.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.63M shares, BRQS reached a trading volume of 9141832 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Borqs Technologies Inc. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRQS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.07.

Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.40. With this latest performance, BRQS shares gained by 69.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 126.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRQS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.12 for Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.41, while it was recorded at 2.50 for the last single week of trading, and 1.25 for the last 200 days.

Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS] shares currently have an operating margin of -31.34 and a Gross Margin at +0.44. Borqs Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -31.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS] managed to generate an average of -$56,813 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 47.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.30.Borqs Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Insider trade positions for Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS]

There are presently around $2 million, or 8.40% of BRQS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BRQS stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 419,986, which is approximately 55.042% of the company’s market cap and around 26.85% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 86,965 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.18 million in BRQS stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $0.14 million in BRQS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Borqs Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Borqs Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:BRQS] by around 404,139 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 4,303,041 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 3,958,411 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 748,769 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BRQS stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 236,788 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 4,303,041 shares during the same period.