Bilibili Inc. [BILI] gain 67.52% so far this year. What now?

Bilibili Inc. [NASDAQ: BILI] gained 0.09% or 0.13 points to close at $143.60 with a heavy trading volume of 4785366 shares. The company report on February 9, 2021 that Bilibili to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on Wednesday, February 24, 2021.

-Earnings Call Scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET on February 24, 2021-.

Bilibili Inc. (“Bilibili” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BILI), a leading online entertainment platform for young generations in China, announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2020 unaudited financial results on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, after the close of U.S. markets.

It opened the trading session at $146.888, the shares rose to $151.79 and dropped to $141.97, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BILI points out that the company has recorded 217.21% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -645.97% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.07M shares, BILI reached to a volume of 4785366 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Bilibili Inc. [BILI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BILI shares is $98.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BILI stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Bilibili Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Bilibili Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bilibili Inc. is set at 10.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for BILI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 31.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 39.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.26.

Trading performance analysis for BILI stock

Bilibili Inc. [BILI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.31. With this latest performance, BILI shares gained by 12.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 217.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 413.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BILI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.66 for Bilibili Inc. [BILI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 112.57, while it was recorded at 147.17 for the last single week of trading, and 61.09 for the last 200 days.

Bilibili Inc. [BILI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bilibili Inc. [BILI] shares currently have an operating margin of -22.06 and a Gross Margin at +17.56. Bilibili Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.02.

Return on Total Capital for BILI is now -16.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.83. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bilibili Inc. [BILI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 49.78. Additionally, BILI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bilibili Inc. [BILI] managed to generate an average of -$38,936 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.Bilibili Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Bilibili Inc. [BILI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bilibili Inc. posted -0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BILI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bilibili Inc. go to 0.16%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Bilibili Inc. [BILI]

There are presently around $19,833 million, or 53.30% of BILI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BILI stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 10,791,771, which is approximately -8.379% of the company’s market cap and around 20.88% of the total institutional ownership; ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD, holding 10,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.44 billion in BILI stocks shares; and WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN, currently with $955.24 million in BILI stock with ownership of nearly -7.167% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bilibili Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 161 institutional holders increased their position in Bilibili Inc. [NASDAQ:BILI] by around 33,363,763 shares. Additionally, 117 investors decreased positions by around 20,834,401 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 83,911,391 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 138,109,555 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BILI stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,530,989 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 4,262,223 shares during the same period.